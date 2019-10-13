NEEDLES — It was a close game but in the end, the Needles High School Mustangs football team fell to the Lincoln County Lynx 26-19 Oct. 4 on Branigan Field.
The homecoming game loss gives the Mustangs a 1-1 league record, 1-4 overall.
“It’s tough to win games when we quit blocking and we don’t execute plays,” said Matt Fromelt, Mustangs football head coach. “We weren’t disciplined, we made penalties and they cost us a lot.”
The game didn’t start exactly how the Mustangs would have wanted because, in the first play of the game, the Lynx took the ball from their 46-yard line and ran it in for a touchdown.
The Mustangs received the ball at their 41-yard line after the kickoff from the Lynx. The first play was a 22-yard run and a couple of plays after that they found themselves at the 26-yard line.
After a 16 yard pitch and catch, a two-yard run and six-yard run they were at the three-yard line. The Mustangs found themselves with a fourth and goal but the Lynx defense stepped up and recorded a critical sack forcing the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs.
It seemed like the Lynx were going to mount a long drive but their third play the Mustangs were able to force a fumble and recover it at the 38-yard line.
The Mustangs started with great field position but the Lynx defense stepped up and forced the Mustangs to turn it over on downs again after they failed to convert on a fourth-down attempt.
Again the Lynx had the ball and after their second play the Mustangs forced another fumble which they recovered.
“The defense played great tonight,” said Fromelt.
This time the Mustangs started from the 28-yard line and they were able to punch it in on a Nathan Parker quarterback run. Coy Cameron kicked the field goal which made the score 7-6.
The Lynx started their drive from the 35-yard line and five plays later the Mustangs defense picked off the Lynx pass, which again gave them great field position.
The Mustangs capitalized on the interception and 11 plays later Parker ran it in for a touchdown making it 13-6 after the missed field goal.
When the Mustangs kicked off they took the Lynx by surprise as they tried an onside kick and were able to recover the ball.
However, the Lynx defense was up to the task and forced the Mustangs to punt the ball.
The Lynx started their drive at the 28-yard line. They marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a five-yard run making the score 13-12, after the missed two-point conversion.
The Mustangs got the ball starting in the second half. After eight plays totaling 120 yards, Ivan Stone took the ball from the five-yard line and ran it in for the touchdown giving them a 19-12 lead, after the missed field goal.
On their next possession, the Lynx closed the gap by scoring a touchdown but since they missed the two-point conversion, the score was 19-18.
The Mustangs took the field and after three snaps of the ball, they had to punt the ball. When the punter received the ball, his knee touched the ground and the refs called him down at the 24-yard line.
The Mustangs defense once again stepped up and after one play forced the Lynx to fumble the ball which was recovered by the Mustangs.
Starting at the 32-yard line the Mustangs took the ball down to the 46-yard line but a quarterback sack by the Lynx forced the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs.
The Lynx started the game-winning scoring drive at the 47-yard line and nine plays later they ran it into the end zone making it 26-19 after they scored the two-point conversion.
The Mustangs had to score a touchdown and either a field goal to tie it or a two-point conversion to win it. They started their drive at the 47-yard line and were able to get to the 29-yard line. It was fourth down and the Mustangs needed to get a first down to keep the drive alive. The Lynx managed to get to the Mustangs quarterback and sack him to force the turn over on downs.
“They’re a good team. I’m proud of the way we played but we have to learn from the loss and do better next time,” said Fromelt.
The next game for the Mustangs is a home game against the Lake Mead Eagles on Oct. 11 starting at 7 p.m. on Branigan Field.
