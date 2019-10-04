NEEDLES – It was a home loss for the Needles High School Mustangs to the Lincoln County Lynx on Oct. 4 on Branigan Field.
The league game loss ended with a score of 26-19 and gives the Mustangs an overall record of 1-4 and a league record of 1-1.
The homecoming game started with the Lynx on their 46-yard line and it only took one play for the Lynx to find the endzone on a running play. The Mustangs were able to stop the two-point conversion which made it 6-0.
Despite giving up an early touchdown, the Mustangs re-focused themselves a couple of drives later they tied the game and after a Coy Cameron field goal, they took the lead 7-6.
Read more of the story in the Oct. 9 edition of the Needles Desert Star.
