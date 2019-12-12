NEEDLES — Coming off an 81-57 win over Adelson in the NIAA 2A South League season opener on the road Dec. 10, Mustangs varsity basketball scored an impressive 60-40 win over league foes Calvary Chapel in The Corral on Dec. 12.
Nathan Rodriguez left the game after taking an elbow to the face early on.
Dawsen Yeager led the Mustangs with 20, according to the Needles score book. Ivan Stone scored 13, Nathan Chavez 12.
Calvary’s No. 34 Robinson was credited with 17; No. 12 Iguanzo with 11.
Like the girls game, the boys contest was very physical. Collectively, the Mustangs made 20 trips to the free throw line, making good on 11. All six of Calvary’s final quarter points were recorded as coming from the charity stripe; collectively they shot nine for 15.
The score was knotted at 13 after the first quarter. Needles led 30-24 at the half; 43 to 34 after three quarters of play.
The boys have two road games before the semester break: on Dec. 16 against Parker and Dec. 17 against Pinecrest: a non-conference Las Vegas school.
Look for more details of the Adelson and Calvary Chapel games in the Dec. 18 edition of the Needles Desert Star.
