NEEDLES — Up by a single point at the end of the first quarter, Mustangs varsity basketball pulled steadily ahead to post a 72-37 NIAA 2A South League win over Calvary Chapel Christian School in Las Vegas on Jan. 23.
The win brings Needles’ league record to 7-and-2 going into a home game Jan. 28 with Laughlin.
Held scoreless in the opening stanza, Dawsen Yeager exploded for 28 points in the second, third and fourth quarters against Calvary’s Lions. Nathan Rodriguez spread his 16 points across every quarter, tallying two three-point field goals, three two-pointers and shooting 4-for-4 from the free throw line. The extraordinarily versatile senior also added eight rebounds and eight assists. Working as a team, the Mustangs racked up 27 assists over the course of the game and moved the ball really well, Coach J.R. Rodriguez reported. They shot 72 percent from the charity stripe.
The Mustangs led 10-9 after one quarter, 35-16 at the half and 56-27 after three quarters of play.
The Lions’ No. 34 J. Robinson led his team’s scoring with 12 on six two-pointers. No. 12 Z. Inguanzo shot two threes and two fours to total 10 points on the night.
Fans can see their Mustangs back in The Corral on Jan. 28, when they host the Laughlin Cougars in NIAA basketball action. The junior varsity tip off at 4:30 p.m., the varsity at 7:30 p.m. PST. They remain at home Jan. 30 to host Parker’s Broncos in non-conference action: the J.V. tip off at 3:30, the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.