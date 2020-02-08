NEEDLES — A 24-second moment of silence was held before the game between the Needles High School Mustangs and the Laughlin High School Cougars to honor the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others who perished in a fatal helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
The Mustangs beat the Cougars 70-16 in NIAA 2A South action in The Corral on Jan. 28
The Mustangs held the lead throughout the entire game which started with a 25-4 score at the end of the first quarter.
The Mustangs were living in the transition game as they got multiple steals and quickly turned them into a jump shot or a layup at the other end.
“Our starters kept it up on the defensive side and played great defense the whole time they were in there,” said Mustangs Coach J.R. Rodriguez. “We were able to make a couple of runs by getting turnovers and got some easy buckets. We like to put pressure on the ball and speed the ball up because we are a quick team.”
The Cougars were able to get some good looks throughout the game but they couldn’t get the ball to fall. Some of that was the Mustangs getting into the passing lanes and making it hard for the Cougars to get their offense going.
Dawsen Yeager led all scorers with 20 points, Tyler Cowden had 10 points and Nathan Rodriguez had nine.
“We always try to find the open man, pass up a good shot for a great shot,” said Rodriguez. “So they’re not worried about who scores what points. It’s about moving the ball and when we can do that, we are a tough team.”
The Mustangs went into halftime with a 47-12 lead over the Cougars.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs bench came into the game and after a couple of minutes, they found their stride. “The more we can get them comfortable on the floor and get them game minutes, the stronger that makes us as a team,” said Rodriguez.
The win for the Mustangs puts them in third place with an 8-2 record in the NIAA 2A South League. The Meadows leads; Lincoln County is second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.