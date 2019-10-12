NEEDLES — The Needles High School Mustangs Football team routed the Lake Mead Eagles 64 - 14 on Oct. 12 in Branigan Field.
The much-needed win for the Mustangs gives them a 2-1 league record and a 2-4 record overall.
The Mustangs kicked off but after an Eagles fumble, the Mustangs recovered the ball at the 30-yard line. Their first drive of the game ended with a touchdown by Tyler White who ran it into the end zone.
The Mustangs defense stepped up and was able to get a couple of turnovers which gave the Mustangs offense great field position.
The next game for the Mustangs is against Calvary Chapel Lions starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 on Branigan Field.
