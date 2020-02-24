NEEDLES — When can a 65-53 league loss be called a luxury?
Those were the hooves and claws of the dilemma that Coach J.R. Rodriguez faced Feb. 13 in The Corral when the Mustangs hosted the Lincoln County Lynx.
Trailing Lake Mead and with a comfortable lead over Calvary Chapel it was pretty much a foregone conclusion the Mustangs would enter the playoffs at fourth seed. The Meadows and Lincoln County sit atop the NIAA 2A South League. That afforded Coach Rodriguez, playing without scoring powerhouse Dawsen Yeager and consistent contributing senior Daniel Felix, freedom to experiment and get his bench players some court time against a very polished opponent.
Seeing an opportunity too good to waste with playoffs looming, Coach Rodriguez commented after the game that whoever his team faces in Las Vegas on Feb. 19 the boys will be ready.
Yeager had affirmed before the tipoff against Lincoln that he would return to the court for the playoffs.
Lincoln led 20-9 after the first quarter and 31-15 at the half before the Mustangs mounted a ferocious comeback in the third, smothering the Lynx’ offense to close the gap to 35-29.
The Mustangs fell 63-36 against the Lynx in Lincoln’s home gym on Jan. 17 so the dozen point loss represents a large improvement.
Nathan Chavez led the Mustangs’ scoring efforts with 15. Ivan Stone caught fire in the fourth: putting up 10 of his 12 total. A definition of versatility, Nathan Rodriguez scored 11 as did freshman Christian Fuller, a big kid who demonstrated his athleticism during the football season and is growing more comfortable by the game on the court.
Lincoln’s No. 11 C. Zile scored 32 points, all on two-point field goals. No. 22 K. Kelley scored 17.
