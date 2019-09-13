NEEDLES — It was a tough game for the Needles High School Mustangs Football team as they lose to the Parker High School Broncs 44-13 on Sept. 13 on Branigan Field.
The loss to the Broncs puts the Mustangs at 0-3 for the season.
During the game, the Mustangs had trouble stopping the Broncs' run offense and gave up some big plays.
Despite the score, the Mustangs were able to get yards on the Broncs defense but costly turnovers at different times stopped their momentum.
The Mustangs have a couple of weeks in between their next game against the Calvary Chapel Lions on Sept. 27. The away game starts at 7 p.m.
