FLAGSTAFF — Needles’ Mustangs suffered a 55-6 loss to Phoenix Christian during the traditional Flagstaff Classic Aug. 30.
Coach Matt Fromelt referred to the Cougars as a very good Arizona program.
Needles freshman Christian Fuller came up with an interception for the Mustangs’ only score. Other than that, Fromelt said, there was little in the way of highlights in the game. He expressed hopes for a better outcome when the Mustangs host the Parker Broncos on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Branigan Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.