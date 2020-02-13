NEEDLES — Mustangs varsity basketball suffered two NIAA 2A South League road losses last week, bringing their season conference record to 8-4.
Lake Mead Christian Academy’s Eagles won the Feb. 4 game 55 to 48.
The Meadows Mustangs won the Feb. 7 game 88 to 79 in overtime.
Coach J.R. Rodriguez described both as tough games, adding that Needles’ Mustangs will probably see both in the playoffs. “The boys played good both games,” he said: “We’ll be alright whenever we see one of those teams again.”
The Eagles lost to Needles 58-56 in The Corral on Jan. 7. In their home gym Feb. 4 their players effected a well-balanced attack with every boy that played adding to the score.
Needles led 10-9 after one quarter, 23-18 at the half. Lake Mead started pouring it on after the break, leading 35-33 at the close of the third quarter. Both teams scored well in the fourth quarter but Needles’ boys were called on what seemed to be an inordinate amount of fouls. The Eagles attempted 20 free throws in the final quarter, scoring on 11.
Needles’ Dawsen Yeager led all scorers with 21. Ivan Stone added 16, Nathan Rodriguez 10.
The Eagles No. 5 D. Bristol scored 17. No. 11 J. Ferrence added 12.
Foul trouble reared its head again against The Meadows, with the Las Vegas boys making 33 trips to the line over the course of the game and scoring on 18. Needles went to the line 13 times and scored eight.
Needles led 20-17 after one, 40-32 after two and 58-52 after three quarter of play. Regulation ended with the scores knotted at 75.
Both teams scored two, two-point field goals each in the overtime period. The Meadows made good on eight of 10 trips to the free throw line; Needles went to the line three times and came up empty.
Nathan Rodriguez led Needles’ scoring with 26, including a five-for-seven performance from the line. Nathan Chavez added 16. Dawsen Yeager and Daniel Felix added 13 each.
The Meadows’ No. 24 Bevacque led all socrers with 34. No. 2 Mercurins added 22, No. 23 Hannig 17.
The season’s first matchup of the Mustangs on Jan. 10 in The Corral ended with a 72-56 win for the Las Vegas school. Trimming that to nine in an overtime situation, Coach Rodriguez said his team “showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight.”
The boys were set to face Mountain View in The Corral on Feb. 11. They host Lincoln County in the regular season’s final game on Senior Night, Thursday, Feb. 13. Tip off is 4:30 p.m. for the junior varsity, 7:30 p.m. for the varsity.
