NEEDLES — Mustangs varsity basketball suffered two defeats on the road last week: 55-48 to Lake Mead Christian Academy’s Eagles on Feb. 4 and 88-79 to The Meadows Mustangs in overtime on Feb. 7.
Both were NIAA 2A South games. The boys’ conference record is now 8-4.
“The boys played very well on Tuesday against Lake Mead,” Coach J.R. Rodriguez reported. “It was a tough game.
“They showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight,” against The Meadows, he continued; taking the game into overtime.
The Mustangs beat Lake Mead by two the first time the two met this season, on Jan. 7 in The Corral. They lost 72-56 to The Meadows three days later, also in The Corral.
Scoring details of the Feb. 4 and 7 games have not yet become available.
The Mustangs host Mountain View in a varsity-only NIAA matchup tipping off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Senior night, traditionally celebrated before the final home game of the season, will be Thursday, Feb. 13, against Lincoln County. The junior varsity tips off at 4:30 p.m., the varsity at 7:30 p.m. in that NIAA contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.