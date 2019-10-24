NEEDLES —The Needles High School Mustangs football team has won two games in a row after beating their NIAA 2A South League rivals the Calvary Chapel Lions.
The Senior Night game ended with a score of 33-6, giving the Mustangs a league record of 3-1 and an overall record of 3-4.
“We had a good week of practice and that made a big difference today I think,” said Matt Fromelt, Mustangs head coach. “Our defense did great. They are starting to work hard and get after it. That’s exactly what we need.”
The Mustangs defense was getting after the quarterback throughout the game and accounted for a couple of sacks and bad throws which resulted in interceptions.
A big part of why the defensive linemen were able to get to the quarterback is the Mustangs secondary was making it difficult for the Lions quarterback to find a receiver.
“They run a lot of quarterback reads so if he’s (your opponent) facing you that’s your guy or if he’s not facing you it’s going somewhere else,” said Philip Cochran. “He was very fast (Lions quarterback) so you had to take your angles and be prepared.”
The Mustangs defense only allowed the Lions a total of 180 yards running and 47 yards passing during the game.
“It was Senior Night and we were on fall break but the team was able to remain focused on the game,” said Fromelt.
The Mustangs defense allowed the offense to get great field position throughout the game.
The Mustangs running backs (Tyler White, Dawsen Yeager, Wyatt Oldewurtle) were working hard during the game as they ran up 259 yards.
The Mustangs started their scoring with a Yeager run from the six yard line. With Coy Cameron kicking the extra point the Mustangs were up 7-0.
The Lions got to the Mustangs’ 14 yard line, then passed the ball to the end zone but a quick move by Yeager gave him the interception.
The Mustangs marched the ball to the five yard line and a play later Nathan Parker, Mustangs quarterback, was able to run it into the end zone. The point-after try was good making it 14-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Lions fielded the ball at the 35 yard line and ran it to the end zone, making it a 14-6 ball game after a missed field goal.
Parker found Ivan Stone for a 35 yard touchdown pass making the score 20-6 after a missed two-point conversion.
In the game, the Mustangs passing attack gained 209 yards against the Lions defense.
The Lions were able to move the ball against the Mustangs a couple of times, but every time the Lions seemed like they were going on a long drive the Mustangs defense would step up and stop them.
Needles’ third scoring drive started from their 36 yard line. A couple plays later they found themselves at the 15 yard line. Running back Oldewurtle got the ball at the 15 and found the end zone, making the score 27-6 after the extra point by Cameron was good.
The Mustang defense got another interception late in the fourth quarter that gave the offense great field position.
The Mustangs took full advantage of the interception and a couple of plays later White ran into the end zone from the one yard line making the final score 33-6 after a missed field goal.
The Mustangs travel to face NIAA 2A South League rivals Lincoln County Lynx on Oct. 24 starting at 7 p.m.
“We have to keep our effort up, fight hard and have that mental toughness to win,” said Josh Schaffer.
