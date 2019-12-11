NEEDLES — Mustangs varsity basketball went 4-and-1 in the traditional season-opening tournament in Williams, Ariz.; enough for a third-place finish. Two Needles players: Nathan Rodriguez and Dawsen Yeager, were named to the All-Tournament team.
Like Needles, Williams boasts an original alignment of Route 66 and straddles Interstate 40. Williams, however, is more than a mile higher at 6,765 feet above sea level. Their early December high school tournament has recruited schools from all over Arizona for years and offers a chance for Needles players to fine-tune their game before the start of NIAA league play.
The Mustangs beat Ash Fork 34-26; Lincoln Prep 56-28; and El Capitan 49-39; before losing 71-61 to Cibecue.
They eked out a 64-62 win over their hosts for the third place finish.
Coach J.R. Rodriguez remembered the 175-mile van ride for the early game against Ash Fork severely dampened his players. “The boys were cold and flat,” he said. “It took us a while to get going.”
Yeager and Daniel Felix led Needles’ scoring with nine each. Nathan Chavez contributed seven on the way to the 34-26 win; the Mustang’s lowest score of the tourney.
The boys were much warmer in the second game: a 56-28 win over Lincoln Prep from Chandler, Ariz.
“They were a lot bigger than us,” Coach Rodriguez said: “Big, athletic and fast. We used our speed to our advantage. We started out in the full court press and got a quick jump on them: up 10-8 we went on a 25-2 run to make it 35-10 at halftime.
“We forced a lot of turnovers and had some excellent passing, getting the ball inside so we had some really good shots.”
Rodriguez led with 12 in the game; Yeager and Chavez scored 10 each.
That was followed by a 49-39 win over El Capitan — probably the school from Colorado City, Ariz. The district of the same name north of the Colorado River is roughly the same size as Needles Unified.
“Again we started with a full court press and got a 10-0 jump on them right away,” Rodriguez remembered. “We were able to get some momentum going but then got some calls against us which slowed us down a little bit and put them on the free throw line a lot.
“Still, we were able to exercise control throughout the game.”
Yeager scored 18, Rodriguez 12, Felix 10 in that game. Rodriguez, the coach recalled, executed about five blocks in the final quarter.
Cibecue is a ‘Census Designated Place’ on the White Mountain Apache Reservation with a population of around 1,700. Elevation is just under 5,000 feet. Their youngsters are known to play a lot of ball; and anyone who has seen the energetic performance of the Apache Crown Dancers during Fort Mojave Indian Days can testify to the athleticism of folks who live in the area.
Still, said Coach Rodriguez: “I think if we played them again we’d beat them.
“They were a lot bigger,” he continued, “but we used speed to our advantage.” The Mustangs’ full court press gave Cibecue trouble from the start, the coach recalled, but his boys “got a little tired toward the end and that was pretty much it.” Needles was also feeling the lack of Andre Smith, one of their bigger players, who was injured in the preceding game.
Yeager struck for 22 in that game. Rodriguez scored 15, Chavez 14 and Ivan Stone 10 in the 71-61 loss which knocked the Mustangs out of championship contention.
The 64-62 win over Williams for third place kept fans on the edge of their seats. “It was close the entire time,” Coach Rodriguez said. “Ivan Stone had a huge steal at the end of the game.”
With seconds left to play Rodriguez drove into the key to knot the score at 62, drawing a foul in the process. He sank both from the charity stripe, putting Needles up 64-62. Williams attempted to inbound the ball on a long pass to their three point shooter. Apparently, they’d never seen Stone play football. His interception gave the Mustangs possession and the clock ran out with the lead intact.
Yeager and Rodriguez scored 17 each to lead Needles’ scoring in that game.
“Those two all-tourneys led the team throughout,” Coach Rodriguez remembered. “They make my job easy. If we get the balls in their hands they make good decisions.
“They’re always real poised; even in crucial situations they’re real calm and are able to calm the team down. They don’t get rattled.
“They understand clock management. They understand the game. To me, it’s really important to have those smarter players on the floor.”
The Mustangs were set to hit the road Dec. 10 to face Adelson in the season’s first NIAA 2A South League game. Local fans can see their Mustangs in the season’s first home game, against NIAA foes Calvary Chapel, on Thursday, Dec. 12. The junior varsity tips off at 3 p.m., the varsity at 6 p.m. PST in The Corral.
