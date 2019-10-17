NEEDLES — The Needles High School Mustangs football team routed the Lake Mead Eagles 64 - 14 Oct. 12 on Branigan Field.
The much-needed win for the Mustangs gives them a 2-1 league record and a 2-4 record overall.
“I’m proud of how we played. We started it early and got after it and the team played together,” said Matt Fromelt, Mustangs football head coach.
“This was our first game where we put it all together for four quarters and it’s a good confidence-builder that we can hopefully take into next week.”
The Mustangs kicked off but after an Eagles fumble recovered the ball at the 30-yard line. Their first drive of the game ended with a touchdown by Tyler White who ran it into the end zone.
“I was exploding when I saw a hole open up,” said White. “The game plan coming into the game was to focus on the little things and being elusive.”
The Eagles, on their next possession, came down and scored a touchdown to tie the game. The Mustangs scored one more time in the first quarter but after a missed field goal by Coy Cameron, the score was 13-7 in the first quarter.
“I made sure to talk to my receivers during practice to be on the same page and I focused on when I’m releasing the ball to get it out quicker,” said senior Nathan Parker, Mustangs quarterback.
“Since the beginning of the season I started to focus on reading the game better and it has turned out to be a plus for the team.”
The Needles defense was locked in all game long as they only gave up one touchdown in the first and second quarters and none in the third and fourth quarters. They were also able to create multiple turnovers and give the offense great field position which they took full advantage of.
In the second quarter the Mustangs went on a scoring run, putting up 22 points in the quarter making the score 35-14 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Eagles tried to mount a comeback but the Mustang defense stood their ground and forced the Eagles into bad situations.
The Mustang offense got the ball back and scored another 14 points in the quarter pushing their lead to 49-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Again, the Mustang defense stood tall forcing takeaways and making critical defensive plays all over the field. The Mustangs scored another 15 points in the fourth quarter to make the score 64-14 and earn a well-deserved win.
“We have to come out and execute, play hard and do the right things against Calvary Chapel,” said Fromelt.
The next game for the Mustangs is their senior night game against the Calvary Chapel Lions starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, on Branigan Field.
