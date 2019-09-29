LAS VEGAS — Needles High School Mustang varsity football hung a W on the board Sept. 27, a little more than a month after their season began.
The Mustangs posted a 28-14 win over NIAA 2A South League foes the Calvary Chapel Lions on that team’s field in west-central Las Vegas.
Mustangs Coach Matt Fromelt sent a very brief message via text Saturday evening stating the final score and that Tyler White was credited with two touchdowns and Nate Parker with one touchdown for Needles. Both Dawsen Yeager and Wyatt Oldewurtel were credited with interceptions in the team’s first league game of the season.
The Mustangs play their second league game on Friday. They’ll host the Lincoln County Lynx, always a tough opponent, in the Oct. 4 homecoming game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Branigan Field.
