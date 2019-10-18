NEEDLES – Its two wins in a row for the Needles High School Mustangs as they beat the Calvary Chapel Lions 33-6 on Branigan Field on Oct. 18.
The Senior Night game victory gives the Mustangs a league record of 3-1 and an overall record of 3-4.
It was a defensive battle at the beginning of the game as neither team was able to get the opening score.
The first touchdown of the game came during the Mustangs’ third possession on a Dawsen Yeager run play from the six-yard line.
The Lions started their drive from the 28-yard line and marched the ball down to the 14 yard-line. The Mustangs stepped up once more and intercepted the ball in the endzone giving them offense the ball at the 20-yard line.
Read more of the story in the Oct. 23 edition of the Needles Desert Star.
The Mustangs travel to face the Lincoln County Lynx on Thursday, Oct. 24 starting at 7 p.m.
