NEEDLES — The Needles High School Mustangs variety baseball played two games on March 12.
The teams that they faced in the Route 66 Classic were were Manyfarms High School and Holbrook High School.
The Mustangs ended up wining both of those games 14-2 and 8-0.
Ken Parker, Mustangs varsity baseball head coach, stated that the Mustangs will not play today’s (March 13) games due to weather and accommodations for traveling teams. The Mustangs will resume play on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. against Holbrook High School and Williams High School at noon.
