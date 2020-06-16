Six years ago, my life got turned upside down. It hasn’t been easy at all but the way people still mention your name — Todd Miller — and share their incredible stories with me and social media, it’s like you’ve been here the whole time.
The love and loyalty that beamed off of you was felt. The feelings were real because six years later, it’s still showing through your family and friends!
Most people want to leave their stamp in history to be remembered forever.
Well, big brother, you’ve achieved that. I personally will keep your name alive.
In spirit, memory and story.
We all love and miss you dearly. Keep watching over Zoey and Deegan.
I will see you again one day.
R.I.P. 5-26-14.
One love.
Your little brother,
Paul Miller
