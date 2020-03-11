NEEDLES – Lots was discussed at the monthly meet of the Needles Downtown Business Alliance held on March 5 in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Janet Jernigan, NDBA president, said that the city of Needles Councilor Shawn Gudmundson had let her know that there was going to be a community cleanup scheduled for March 28.
Since the community cleanup was scheduled for March 28, Terry Campbell suggested picking an alternate date for a cleanup at the Route 66 Wayside RestStop.
Judy Thornton said that the grand marshal for the rodeo is going to be Sandi Chandler.
“He’s very active in the community, very supportive of the community and he does a lot of things,” said Thornton. “He pretty much singlehandedly tends the fields at Nikki Bunch.”
Thornton said that on Friday night, they are going to have a veterans’ night where they are going to recognize the armed forces whether they are active or retired.
“Alfred Hernandez he’s going to represent all of our armed forces,” said Thornton. “He’s a World War II veteran, which those are scarce, so he’s going to ride around in the opening ceremonies and we will introduce him. One of our board members had the idea to do the veterans’ night and I think it’s going to be worthwhile.”
Thornton said that she will be at the rodeo store on March 30 and 31 and April 1 and 2.
Campbell said that he took a tour of the Eagle Mine Pumped Storage Project in Riverside County.
“The idea is to be able to use water from the wells down in the valley to fill the lower basin with water,” said Campbell. “Then pump the water when energy is cheap, during the day, to the upper pit then run the water down through a hydro unit during peak load demand when there is a price differential. It’s also a possible way of creating a stored energy source for the solar fields that are down in the valley.”
Campbell said that this doesn’t benefit Needles directly, “It does go into the Western Area Power Authority where we have an energy contract for our energy needs above hydro which requires the Colorado River Project.”
Patrick Martinez, director of development for the city, said that the city kicked off its 2020 economic committee with Michael Bracken.
“So basically the city is starting to build on our economic development marketing plan that we had prior,” said Martinez. “We are focusing on industrial, commercial, hotel and tourism because those things really help boost our economy. We identified those assets and now we are working on how do we market those assets.”
Martinez said that they are working with Jay Obernolte to move forward AB216 which is for off-highway motor vehicles.
“We had a meeting with Ross (Tarangle, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station) to get some preliminary steps of how we can do this because there is a lot of hoops that have to be jumped through,” said Martinez. “What the off-
highway vehicle would be able to do is if someone left their house and there’s a trail they want to connect to or a hotel we’d create that route. It would be an identified route with proper speed limits and signs.”
Martinez provided an update on the recent pipe blowout.
“Our engineer believes that the remaining 275 feet of pipe is in good shape,” said Martinez. “So we are working with DWR (Department of Water Resource) for them to pay for an X-ray on the pipe to ensure that. We are also working with DWR for 350,000 on funding to get this pipe repaired.”
Martinez said that they are working with the San Bernardino County Fire Department over the fire code.
“We are working with the fire department to amend the fire code because it’s too restricting for an area like Needles,” said Martinez. “We are working with them to find a middle ground.”
Tarangle said that deputies have been going into the school to talk about anti-bullying and anti-drug issues which he has received positive feedback from people.
Betty Ray said that the WOW Mobile Pantry has entertained Needles for a while now because a lot of Needles residents go to Fort Mohave during their food giveaway events.
“We want to bring WOW Mobile Pantry into Needles at least once a month,” said Ray.
Needles High School Art Club fundraised by doing a movie at the auditorium where about 100 people attended and they met their goal during the fundraiser. With those funds, the art club is going to go to UNLV to tour the campus and they are to take a tour of the Disney Animation Studios in May.
The Needles Chamber of Commerce Poker Run is on March 14.
The Next NDBA meeting is scheduled for April 2.
