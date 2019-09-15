NEEDLES —The Needles Downtown Business Alliance met on Sept. 5 in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Janet Jernigan, NDBA president, said that Bob and Sue Jaussaud had purchased the original truck that was used in the “Grapes of Wrath” movie.
“The vehicle is going to be placed at the west end of El Garces,” said Jernigan. “So I’m going to meet with them on Monday to find a spot for it in that location.”
Jernigan said that the truck was at the Oxnard Museum, which was going out of business, so they purchased it.
Staying with the “Grapes of Wrath” theme Jernigan said that a “Grapes of Wrath” sign is going to be nine by 16 feet and it’s going to be placed near the Needles Wagon on Broadway.
“It’s going to be three feet off the ground so that people can be able to take a picture in front of it,” said Jernigan.
Jernigan said that a travel writer from the Palm Springs Insider is going to come to Needles on Sept. 16 and 17.
“She’s writing about things or events that are taking place which are about a day trip from Palm Springs for people to do,” said Jernigan.
Vasu Jolly is the new owner of the Rio del Sol Inn located at 1111 Pashard St.
Terry Campbell said that he talked to the San Bernardino County Fire Station 32 Fire Captain and the fire captain is going to go to the Route 66 Wayside Rest Stop to scope out existing burn piles and schedule a burn day.
During the meeting, Oct. 19 was scheduled to be the next clean up at the Route 66 Wayside Rest Stop.
A boat show and beach party is to be held at Needles Marina Resort on Sept. 28.
Rick Daniels, Needles city manager, said that the city is continuing to work with San Bernardino County on North Needles Highway.
“The first thing they have to do is fence off the construction area from desert tortoises,” said Daniels. “They have eight days to get it done and they expect to take a much shorter time than that.”
Daniels said that the city completed a master plan for running water and sewer out to North Needles. He said that the master plan triggered about a dozen property owners who wanted to fund it with the idea that they would be reimbursed as other people hook to it.
Daniels said that there is a new cannabis manufacturing facility with a building permit pending at 110 Cibola and one under construction called Bazoobuth Cultivation. He said that the Lilyhill project is awaiting a state permit and MIH just got their city permit.
The city is expecting a pizza parlor to open on Broadway. They are awaiting a final onsite acceptance form from the health department, said Daniels. The city applied for a grant to replace water and electric meters with automatic read meters. The city council was to see a presentation this week on a private party who wants to use part of the El Garces to house a children’s museum. The shopper shuttle bus that is going to Safeway and Walmart has been full and this week new glass backboards are going to be hung at the Needles Recreation Center gym Daniels said.
Phil LeJeune, liaison to Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert Lovingood, said that Lovingood would not be seeking reelection as the county supervisor in 2020.
Mary McNeil, Needles Unified School District superintendent, said that the school district is at 1,006 students currently enrolled.
McNeil said that the NUSD was approved for a grant through the state for the addition of three new kindergarten classrooms and an entire facility on the Vista Colorado Elementary School playground which would adhere to new state regulations. She said that the Needles Middle School Associated Student Body is working on the beautification of the middle school.
McNeil said she is working with a program called Stop The Bleed. Part of the program is to have the school district staff trained so if someone is injured they know how to stop the bleeding.
“Recently we had a lockdown at the school district because a couple of students said they had seen a gun,” said McNeil. “We are going to be meeting with the San Bernardino County Sheriff and my team to see what the incident looked like and how we could do better should we ever have another time. We do take that very seriously and I locked down all the campuses that day.”
McNeil said that at the moment they have a communication system that is dependent upon the information that parents give them to be able to contact them.
“That’s great except when they move, don’t give us a number or it’s wrong,” said McNeil. “I had several people who became upset they weren’t notified but when I looked at every one of them either they didn’t have a phone number, an email or it was the wrong information. I do have an app that I purchased for this year that is called Share 911 and the individual has to put their information into the app.”
Shawn Gudmundson, city of Needles councilor, said that a couple of members are going to the International Council of Shopping Centers. Gudmundson said that this Saturday there was to be a community clean up from L Street to J Street on Broadway and when it cools down they will start scheduling some more cleanups throughout the city.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
