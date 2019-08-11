NEEDLES — A tiny percentage of Scouts achieve the widely-recognized pinnacle of the Boy Scouts of America program as Eagle Scouts.
The Needles area boasts at least five, recognized this year; Gabriel Belt, whose Eagle Scout service project is featured here; Lucas McCann, Tyler Weiss and Christian Zuniga, recognized at the last Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting before the summer break; and Tristan Morganson, who celebrated his Eagle Scout award during ceremonies at Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge 1608 on Feb. 16.
Zuniga addressed the school board meeting, reporting that it took him about 10 years to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He said he’d learned a lot of things, done a lot of fundraising and that becoming an Eagle would definitely help a Scout’s future in terms of college or employment applications and so-on.
Besides the service project which an Eagle Scout must bring to fruition, candidates must earn a sizable collection of merit badges like the ones displayed at the school board meeting.
