NEEDLES — The Needles River Bandits won the baseball tournament that they played in late last month. The River Bandits went 5-1 to win the eight-team tournament that featured four teams from Nevada, three from California and one from Arizona.
The River Bandits started on Friday with an 11-1 win over the CBA Warhawks Gold from Temecula, Califoria. It was the River Bandits’ only game Friday.
On Saturday, the River Bandits started the day with an 8-3 win over the Sandlot Gang from Las Vegas but then lost three next game 7-3 against Baseball 101/Pagan.
Adrian Chavez, Needles River Bandits coach, said that Friday and Saturday were pool play to determine the seeding for Sunday and the team went into Sunday as the No. 2 seed. The quarterfinal game on Sunday was against the CBA Warhawks Navy out of Temecula, won by Needles 12-4. In the semifinal game, Needles topped Tri- City Venom from River Valley by a 7-4 score.
“They were actually up 4-1 early in the second inning and then our pitcher got dialed in and I don’t think they had another base runner go past second base,” said Chavez. “We ended up coming back and beating them.”
In the championship game, the River Bandits played the Sandlot Gang and beat them 7-6.
The team was excited about winning it but it was a special moment for Coy Cameron, Chavez said.
“Coy Cameron, who was a senior for Needles this past season, as we know got the short end of the season because of COVID-19, this was his last weekend before he leaves for the Army,” said Chavez. “So the kids wanted it, of course for themselves but more so for Coy because it was his last time playing and they wanted to send him out like a champ.”
