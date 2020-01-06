NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
New programming begins in January including teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Jan. 7 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 8 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: ‘What do you do with an Idea?” by Kobi Yamada. Make a frog on a lily pad.
Jan. 9 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Europe. Make matryoshka dolls.
Jan. 13 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Make a bird on the line.
Jan. 14 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 15 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Hear stories about butterflies; make one to take home.
Jan. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about North America; make a paper plate sugar skull.
Jan. 18 - Book club for adults. Discuss Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.
Jan. 20 - Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 21 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 22 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Features ‘Don’t Touch My Hair!’ by Sharee Miller; stories Not Norman and the Crocodile Who Didn’t Like the Water. Make a mystery craft to take home.
Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Australia. Make an aborigine dot painting.
Jan. 27 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Color book pages.
Jan. 28 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 29 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Learn about chameleons, cuckoos and Hickory Dickory Dog in this animal-theme program. Make a chameleon to take home.
Jan. 30 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Asia and Africa. Make Kuda Lumping and a Middle Eastern Moroccan lamp.
Feb. 3 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Picture frames.
Feb. 4 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Feb. 5 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Baseball theme. Take home a pop up baseball glove.
Feb. 8 - Book club for adults. Discuss An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.
Feb. 10 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Key chains.
Feb. 11 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Feb. 12 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Valentine theme; Valentine Day puppy dog to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.