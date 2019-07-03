VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, July 3, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day there will be a free community BBQ starting at 5 p.m.
• Friday, July 5, the Auxiliary serves a chef’s choice dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their youth program.
• Saturday, July 6, A joint meeting of Post and Auxiliary members begins at 10 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, July 7, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, July 8, Honor Guard practice starts at 10 a.m. Work on the back room starts at 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, July 9, league Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Disabled Veterans eligible for free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Many veterans with a service connected disability rating are eligible to enter federal parks free with a Lifetime National Parks Access Pass from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service, according to the newsletter of California Dist. 8 U.S. Congressman Paul Cook.
The pass is valid for entry into 400 plus National Parks and over 2,000 recreation sites across the country. It admits disabled veterans and any passengers in their vehicle (non-commercial) at per-vehicle fee areas; or the pass owner plus three additional adults where per-person fees are charged. It includes discounts on expanded amenity fees such as camping, swimming, boat launching and guided tours.
Veterans who have a VA disability rating, (10 percent or higher) are eligible for the Lifetime Access Pass. Apply in person at a participating federal recreation site. Present photo identification (drivers license, state identification, passport) and documentation proving a permanent disability (VA awards letter, VA ID with service connected annotation, VA summary of benefits, or receipt of Social Security disability income).
Donate for active duty care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores. Arrange pickup, ask questions, volunteer to help on packing day, or learn more about programs, call the post at 928-768-3033 any day after 11 a.m. or text 909-767-0592.
Yarn donations benefit veterans
NEEDLES — The Crochet for Veterans group at BPO Elks Lodge 1608 is in need of yarn donations.
Drop yarn off at the lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., between 1 and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Call 760-326-1608 with any questions.
The yarn is used to make blankets, hats, scarves and so-on to donate to veterans groups.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 3 - 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
Free food for youngsters
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries, in accordance with St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Kids Cafe Free Food Program, supplies a free lunch to ages 18 and under each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon through the end of July.
On Fridays, recipients may also take home a package of food for consumption over the weekend. Pickup locations are Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. Call 760-443-4342 with any questions.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming, including a summer reading program that offers prizes and guest appearances, is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
July 9 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features physical fitness with Al Hernandez.
July 10 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. The Lion and the Mouse, Six Foolish Fisherman and Once a Mouse are the stories. Make a lion and mouse to take home.
July 16 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program introduces Park Ranger Sam from Katherine Landing.
July 17 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. This story time features frog stories – Do princesses really kiss frogs? Come and find out. Make a Big Mouth Frog Prince to take home.
July 23 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. See trick roping from Cowboy Ken Frawley.
July 24 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Do you really know the story of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” or “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep?” Make an itsy bitsy spider to take home and scare your friends.
July 30 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. Meet California Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Medina and check out the patrol car.
July 31 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Who is “Strega Nona” and what about vegetables? Make Strega Nona’s Pasta Pot so you can share her story.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Museum reopens Sept. 2
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Seniors play paper bingo
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is now played at 1 p.m. each Thursday at the Needles Regional Senior Center.
Cards and daubers are available at the center, 1699 Bailey Ave.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
DMV to close offices for half-day
‘Operation Excellence: DMV Training’
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will close offices statewide for a half day on July 24 to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and reinforce training on providing excellent customer service.
The goal of ‘Operation Excellence: DMV Training’ is more consistent customer experiences statewide and equipping employees with tools to handle an unprecedented volume of REAL ID applications. More than 5,000 employees will receive training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.
DMV Call Centers (800-777-0133) will remain open during the half-day office closure. Customers also will be able to:
• Conduct transactions online at dmv.ca.gov, including renewing a vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.
• Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks. A map of kiosks can be found online at www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/about/sst_map.
• AAA members may visit AAA offices to conduct some transactions.
Examine water quality report
NEEDLES — An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires most community water systems to provide customers with an annual water quality report that provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water during the prior year. To obtain a paper copy call Rainie Torrance at 760-326-2115 ext. 140.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Sign up for emergency alerts
SAN BERNARDINO — The county fire department is urging residents to sign up for a reverse-911 Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).
The system uses landline numbers in the 911 database to alert of life-threatening emergencies; however residents who want to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone must register the number in the system. To do so, visit www.sbcounty.gov and click on the “Sign Up for Emergency Alerts” icon or register from the home pages of the fire or sheriff’s departments at www.sbcfire.org or www.sbcsd.org.
Chamber has new email address
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce has a new email address to go with their new office at 119 F St.
Send email to the chamber at info@needleschamber.com.
The mailing address remains the same: P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363; as does the phone number of 760-326-2050. The chamber is currently on a summer schedule from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Students eat free next year
NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision again for the 2019-2020 school year. Under this provision, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students who are enrolled.
Middle and high school students will still have the option to purchase drinks and food through the snack bar. Online payment accounts can be set up at http://ezschoolpay.com.
Breakfast is served before school from 7 to 8 a.m. Middle and high school students are offered a second chance to receive breakfast at their designated nutrition time.
For additional information contact Alex Chandler, Food Service Director, at alex_chandler@needlesusd.org.
Find summer meals for youngsters
NEEDLES — The end of the school year may bring lean times for some students who can count on nutrition programs of the Needles Unified School District when classes are in session.
District School Nutrition Director Alex Chandler reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is attacking those shortcomings by providing a web site: www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks; where summer nutrition programs can be located.
“Nutritious free meals are available for children and teens 18 and younger at many locations throughout the nation throughout the summer while school is out of session,” Chandler said via email. “This website will be updated with summer meal programs near our area.”
See fireworks
LAUGHLIN — Rockets Over The River, presented by the Laughlin Tourism Commission, will launch on Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
The show will be choreographed to a mix of patriotic and summer fun music.
Court alters
schedule for July
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Superior Court will implement a modified schedule at the Needles District for the month of July.
The July 5 session will be rescheduled to Friday, July 12.
The regular schedule for court services at the Needles District will resume on Aug. 2.
The Needles District is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
Comments concerning the modified schedule may be made to Deputy Court Executive Officer, General Counsel Debra K. Meyers at executiveoffice@sb-court.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.