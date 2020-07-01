NEEDLES — The traditional Independence Day celebration at the Needles Aquatic Center has been canceled stated city of Needles Recreation Manager Jennifer Valenzuela.
The traditional Fourth of July celebration usually brought in a big crowd from. across the Tri-state and featured crowd favorites “Pie the Lifeguard” and other events for everyone who wanted to participate.
The main event of the celebration was Mr. Firecracker and Miss Freedom pageant for boys and girls ages 3 to 5.
