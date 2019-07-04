NEEDLES — Needles’ Fourth of July celebration had some of the usual and some of the unusual.
Around 225 people participated in Thursday’s festivities at the Needles Aquatic Center.
The festivities featured the famous and crowd favorite “Pie the Lifeguard” event, a watermelon eating contest, prizes and more activities for young and old.
Every Fourth of July the Aquatic Center holds a family-friendly event which people from across the Tri-state come and enjoy.
“This is a great event and we are having a great time,” said Dian Holtsclaw, of Mohave Valley. “This was the first time that we have come here in the 30 years that I have lived across the river. We enjoyed the music, watching the watermelon eating contest and danced to some of the music.”
Holtsclaw’s daughter, Emma Holtsclaw, agreed and said that her children had a blast in the pool and participating in the events.
“There are lots of things to do for the kids,” said Chris Wallingford. “It’s great that we have an event like this because by the time we get home, they are ready to go to sleep.”
One of the most-anticipated events was Mr. Firecracker and Miss Freedom pageant for boys and girls ages 3 to 5. Each contestant answered a couple of questions such as who is their hero and what is their favorite show.
Once all the contestants had gone, the lifeguards took a couple of minutes to choose a winner. Luke Fitch was awarded the Mr. Firecracker honor and Lacey Goetz won the Miss Freedom award.
In order for the aquatic center to give away prizes, they had to obtain sponsors who would partner with them for the giveaways. The BPO Elks Lodge 1608 was the overall sponsor. Other contributing sponsors included Deco Food Service, Desert Hair and Nail Design, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599, The Healing Center, Munchy’s, Saint Vincent de Paul, River City Pizza, Valdez Mexican Grill, Lucy’s Mexican Restaurant and Sweet Spot.
