NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100 years of existence helping local businesses in Needles and promoting Needles in the tourism industry.
The Needles Chamber of Commerce, which started in 1920, will kick off the celebration with a series of “Speak Outs” on Radio Central’s Station on KJJJ FM, a total of four interview shows for local listeners. Radio Central is the official centennial media partner with the Needles chamber.
Each show topic will be about the chamber’s 100-year history, Radio Central will be on board throughout the season of celebrating and will also bring future events as COVID-19 permits.
The “Speak Outs” will be a discussion about how the Needles Chamber of Commerce grew to be 100 years old. The first edition was broadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and featured Candace Martinez of the Needles chamber administration.
The remaining “Speak Outs” will be:
Sept. 25, 10 a.m.: Jan Paget and Needles Vice Mayor Ed Paget;
Oct. 12, 11 a.m.: Lyn Parker, Chamber Board of Directors;
Oct. 20, 10 a.m.: Ivan Lofstrom, Chamber Board of Directors.
During each Speak Out Show, the chamber will draw prize winners from its membership base, so if you are a member of the chamber, your name will be in the drawing.
For information, contact the chamber at 760-326-2050.
