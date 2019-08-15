The Needles Chamber of Commerce meets with staff from Visit California in hopes to have an official California Welcome Center sited in Needles. Pictured at the El Garces are (l to r) Needles City Councilor Tona Belt; chamber board member Lyn Parker; Karen Baker of Visit California; chamber board member Hansel Boyd of Tech Needles; Matt Sabbatini, Visit California Chief Financial Officer; Kayla Bell, Visit California Digital and Printed Publications Manager; Amy Chambers of Visit California; chamber board members Mary Gonzales and Pam Blake.