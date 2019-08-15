NEEDLES – Visit California staff came to Needles to have a conversation with the Needles Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 8.
The chamber is trying to get an official California Welcome Center located in the city of Needles.
According to the Visit California website, each of the California Welcome Centers is staffed with personal travel concierges, knowledgeable experts who are ready to provide information that will enhance and enrich a visit no matter what the focus is: arts, local culture, family activities, sports, the great outdoors, shopping, or all of the above. They’ll have advice on what and where to eat, where to stay, and how to get there.
Welcome Centers also offer free maps and brochures on local attractions, state and national parks in the area, and things to see and do.
“The visit went well, but we will know in a couple of weeks,” said Pam Blake, a member of the chamber’s board of directors.
California Welcome Centers are located in several cities including Anderson, San Fransico, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, Barstow and Ontario.
Note: Part of the session was held in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, an historic Harvey House. Local plans are for the chamber to be located in the El Garces, situated between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway and Front Street, an historic alignment of Route 66.
Visit California is a marketing arm of the California Travel and Tourism Commission. The commission works with the California Office of Tourism; a department within the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development that supports promotion of California as a global tourism destination and provides information services to visitors. See visitcalifornia.com and californiatourism.ca.gov. - ed.
