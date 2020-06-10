NEEDLES — With the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and the City of Needles giving places of worship the green light, most of the churches in Needles have reopened.
“It was a blessing when we opened back up,” said Danelle Santos, from Set Free Church. “We are taking major precautions, we have specific entrances and exits and we are compiling with the requirements such as social distancing, masks which everyone has to wear.”
Other requirements that the SBCDPH has stated are discontinuing offering self-service food and beverages, strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation and other practices and performances where there is an increased likelihood for transmission from contaminated exhaled droplets and consider modifying practices that are specific to particular faith traditions that might encourage the spread of COVID-19.
The Needles Seventh-day Adventist Church is reopening on June 13 at 11 a.m.
“I believe, generally speaking, people already expect that things will look different when they go back to the church. This is because our church leaders have sent out a survey and notices to the members about our church following the state, county and the church organization’s guidelines and requirements to re-open the place of worship,” said Pastor James Uyeda.
The Needles SDA Church has worship services every Saturday at 11 a.m.
Uyeda said that worship services will be simplified to a moderate relaxed style until full services where more than 25% of people can gather can be held.
At Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, officials are reopening on June 13 and the first mass is going to be on Saturday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a mass on June 14. Theresa Thompson said that the masses have changed a little; June 14 masses will be at
7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and they are adhering to the COVID-19 rules and regulations.
“We have to be at 25% capacity so we are asking parishioners to call the office at 760-326-2721 to reserve their place for that particular mass or they can get on our website: https://www.saintannromancatholicchurch.com/.”
Several churches in the area reopened June 7.
“We followed the requirements from San Bernardino County to the T,” said Pastor Tom Lamb, of Needles Assembly of God. “For me, it was a good experience because we had people come to that wanting prayer and it was good.”
Lamb said that they require everyone to wear facemasks and get their temperature taken before entering the building.
“It was different preaching with a face mask on,” said Lamb. “Other things we were asked to do were: limit our singing, only use one-fourth of seating capacity and keep social distancing, except for families who can sit together.”
Needles Assembly of God is offering worship services at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
“We thank everyone for working with us through this COVID-19,” said Lamb.
Fire House Ministries also opened on June 7 and Pastor Jim Jones said that it was joyous but there are still quite a few people who are unsure of the risk to come back to church or pubic gatherings. Fire House Ministries has adult bible school at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sunday night outreach services and Friday worship services both at 6 p.m.
“I had a congregation that was six feet apart from each other and all wearing masks it was quite unsettling,” said Jones. “Church is a time of closeness and people connecting with other people and worshiping together and social distancing keeps a little bit away.”
Despite the SBCDPH recommendations, Jones said that Fire House is a fully functional church and does what it always has done — just differently.
“We have had to adjust but we have great live music, sermons that are relative to life and times and a spirit-filled service where Jesus is taught and still worshiping and praising, said Jones.”
Faith Chapel also opened on June 7 and according to Pastor Lloyd Pharr stated that it was good.
“We closed off every other section of seating areas, we put hand sanitizers and recommended people to wear a mask if they want, kept everybody apart and told them to stay home if they are sick,” said Pharr.
The church service wasn’t different Pharr said, except for people being spread out, families sitting together and people wearing a mask.
“We have a small congregation and have a lot of room in the sanctuary,” said Pharr. “However, everything is cleaned up after use to make it safe.”
Faith Chapel has worship services Sunday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Not all places of worships have opened in Needles. Pastor Billy Bradshaw of Needles Church of Christ said that the church building remains closed with worshiping at home.
“We don’t have plans to open,” said Bradshaw. “We want to wait because infections and deaths due to COVID-19 have increased. We keep in contact by various means such as email, texts and there is always Facebook. There are several places to watch sermons such as Marino Valley Church of Christ or Apple Valley Church of Christ on Facebook.”
