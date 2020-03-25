NEEDLES - The city of Needles City Council has called a special meeting for March 25 at 4 p.m. to discuss declaring the existence of a local emergency concerning the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The mayor and council members may be attending this meeting telephonically by calling the following number 1-866-576-7975 and the participating access is 853544.
Dale Jones, city clerk, stated that the city will be adhering to the rule of 10 people or less and thus far there is a possibility of six people attending the meeting in person.
The public may also attend or listen to the council meeting by calling the same number and may submit any comments in writing before the meeting by emailing djones@cityofneedles.com.
