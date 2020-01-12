NEEDLES — As of about noon on Jan. 7, three letters of interest had been received for appointment to an unexpired term of service on Needles City Council which ends in November of 2020.
Interviews are to be conducted and an appointment is expected to be made during the regular meeting of Jan. 14. Appointment must be made by Jan. 17 in accordance with the city charter.
Other items to be considered on the Jan. 17 agenda include:
A presentation to Cheryl Luell of The Healing Center for her contributions to the Needles Recreation Center.
Accepting bids for a redesigned sewer lift station on K Street; and for resurfacing of several streets within the city.
The second reading of an ordinance regarding taxicab operation in the city.
Creation of an economic development strategic plan.
Accepting an agreement with H Street Patient Care for a temporary certificate of occupancy for a building located at 101 W. Spikes Rd.
A discussion of allowing angle parking on the south side of Front Street between F and E streets.
Considering pedestrian traffic control measures on Erin Drive, Bailey Avenue and along Broadway at D and G streets.
Executive session is to begin at 5:30 p.m.; open session at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
