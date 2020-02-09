NEEDLES — The public will be asked to voice their opinions on a new modular building for the site of Set Free Church at 404 F St. during the regular meeting of the Needles City Council on Feb. 11.
A single item is to be considered in executive session which begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street. That item concerns a possible city filing of an amicus brief in Olympic shooting champion Kim Rhode’s suit against California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on sale and transfer of ammunition in Proposition 63. Open session begins at 6 p.m.
An update on water system damages beginning with the massive main break on Jan. 14 will be presented as an informational item, as will a report from the council cannabis committee. Matters council will vote on include:
• Accepting bids for street improvements: one set funded by general fund reserves, another by Measure I transportation funds.
• Buying 10 used replacement golf carts for River’s Edge Golf Course.
• Approving a proposed revised budget for the current fiscal year adding a building inspector position.
• Appointing one member to the city’s cemetery commission. There are two applicants.
• A change order for the K Street lift station.
• Implementing pre-employment background checks for prospective employees of the city’s Animal Control Department.
• Authorizing council members to attend a Lower Colorado River tour in March and the California Cannabis Control Market Summit in April.
