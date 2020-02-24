NEEDLES — The public may comment on adopting the San Bernardino County Fire Protection Code, referencing the 2019 edition of the California Fire Code; with some changes, modifications, amendments, additions, deletions and exceptions; during the Feb. 25 regular meeting of the Needles City Council.
The council convenes in executive session at 5:30 p.m. in chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street. Open session is to begin at 6 p.m.
Needles is a part of the county fire protection district, which adopted the revised code Jan. 28. The council must ratify the ordinance for it to take effect within the city.
Acting as the Needles Public Utility Authority, council will be asked to approve a resolution allowing for expenses in repairing mid-January water line ruptures to be reimbursed from a tax exempt bond.
City documentation emphasized that the resolution does not mandate bonds be issued and is not an approval of issuance. The item allows for the NPUA to be reimbursed from tax exempt money.
The financial impact of the ruptures incurred to date is reported to be $300,000. There will be additional expense in making permanent repairs. Money to meet those expenses is currently being drawn from asset replacement funds.
The bonding resolution covers water transmission and storage facilities with a stated principal amount of approximately $1 million.
Other items to be heard in the Feb. 25 session include changes to terms and conditions for the provision of water service; a presentation on an NPUA audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019; requesting funding for improvements on a critical safety section of Needles Highway; revisions of job descriptions for a golf pro, assistant utility manager and community services manager; and discussion of an appropriate memorial for the late Jose ‘JoJo’ Garcia, a long-time community volunteer.
