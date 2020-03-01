The Needles Community Television Club reaffirmed its commitment to the Tri-state in reports presented at the annual meeting held Feb. 17 at the Elks Lodge in Needles. The club, founded in 1958, was formed to bring television to Needles via a translator system located in the Black Mountains near Oatman. The club has partnered with Mohave County to share in the operation of what has grown to become nearly 40 channels that can be received free over the air with a simple UHF antenna. It could easily be the oldest continuously operated TV club in the country, having served the communities of Needles, Mohave Valley, and Topock-Golden Shores for 60 years.
Prior to 1958, Needles and the Mohave Valley had been pronounced TV sterile by experts because the surrounding mountains blocked any line of sight signals. Several Needles community leaders and some Kingman technicians conducted tests from high points around the area, and chose the most successful (and current) location, just beyond Boundary Cone.
Many years later, cable television came to Needles, and, later still, satellite TV service became available. But cable does not reach all the outlying areas, and there are people who cannot afford the extra cost of cable or satellite. Compared to satellite, the network signal that comes from the translators will have programming that is between one and two hours earlier (depending upon the time of year) than the “L.A. feed.” The Needles Community TV Club remains committed to ensuring that a low cost over the air television signal should continue to be available in the area.
The translator facility has been supported by volunteer donation dues of $10 per year, a figure that has not changed for 62 years. Formerly, volunteers sat at tables at various businesses and reminded people to pay their donation dues during the weeks of the membership drive each year. Currently, people are being asked to demonstrate their support for free over the air television by mailing their $10 membership donation to Needles TV Club, c/o Bruce Pocock, 214 Fairway Dr., Needles, CA 92363; or c/o Eileen Hartwick, NAPA/Big O, 949 W. Broadway, Needles, CA 92363.
Dues will be accepted through April 30 of this year.
Larger donations, of course, are welcomed. The club must maintain a healthy reserve fund because a translator will occasionally require replacement at a cost in excess of $20,000.
The business of the club is conducted by a board of directors which is elected by the dues paying members at the annual meeting. Currently, Sandie Loken serves as president and Bruce Pocock serves as secretary/treasurer.
The club has completed its conversion to digital, and is broadcasting the Phoenix NBC channel in full digital high definition on channel 12.1. We also transmit three additional programs alongside the digital 12 thanks to the technology of digital transmission. Mohave County broadcasts at least 35 additional channels, with all the other networks in high definition as well.
You must have a high definition capable television with a digital tuner in order to view the signal in high definition, but the signal can also be viewed in regular definition as long as the television has a digital tuner. Most recent television models include the ability to view over the air digital signals, but older televisions require the addition of an external converter box to change the digital signal to analog. Converter boxes cost $40 to $70 for a basic digital to analog converter, but are becoming very difficult to find.
If you have not experienced the quality of our all-digital high definition signal, you are missing the opportunity to boost the clarity of your TV without a monthly charge. Much of the satellite and cable programming is not transmitted in high definition without a premium charge. Allow your high definition television to perform to its full capacity by connecting it to our broadcast signal.
The club has a hand-out explaining the conversion to digital. Copies are available from the club at no charge to paid members. Paid members can also receive an information sheet that explains how to set up an antenna for optimal digital signal, and which channels they should expect to receive. These handouts are available to our members at the business of Eileen Hartwick (Big O Tires) free of charge. Paid members can also receive an e-mailed copy by sending their e mail address to: needlestvclub@gmail.com or to rbpocock@gmail.com.
The club has installed a demonstration television in the waiting area of Big O Tires in Needles so that community members can evaluate the quality of our over the air all digital and high definition broadcast.
Please help to ensure that free over the air television reception continues to be available in the Needles and Mohave Valley area by mailing or dropping off your tax deductible contribution of $10 today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.