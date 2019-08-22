NEEDLES — Vote for a favorite dance team made up of a celebrity dancer from the community and a young star of Dance Trax 51 in ‘Needles Dances with the Stars,’ the 2019 theme of the annual chamber of commerce award dinner.
Reserve a spot by Sept. 6 for $80 per guest; or between Sept. 7 and 15 for $100 per guest for the dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort.
The River Palms Resort is this year’s official sponsor; River Front Cafe is the official beverage sponsor and will offer a no-host bar. Tri-state catering company The Two Foodinis will do the cooking. Reservations and menu selection of either prime rib, herb crusted salmon or roast chicken must be made by Sept. 15.
Graci Weiss runs the popular Dance Trax 51 program for the Needles Recreation Department out of a studio adjacent the recreation center off J Street. Her dancers interest huge crowds at events such as the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up and various recitals and school functions.
Not a great deal has been revealed, as yet, about the specific format of the contest. It’s known that both Dance Trax students and celebrities dance as teams; they’ll enter rehearsals in the near future; and that some sort of vote from the crowd attending the dinner will be figured into the winners’ scores.
An added attraction that’s proven popular in recent years is the silent auction of items donated by chamber members and friends. That’s to be repeated this year. See an appeal for donations by the chamber board’s Pam Blake in today’s Op/Ed section, Page 4.
The main event, of course, is the naming of Needles’ Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year. Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 15. To get a nomination form or to reserve seats for the event, contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays for reservations. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
