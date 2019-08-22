Celebrity dancers from the community will be dancing with the young stars of the Needles Recreation Department’s Dance Trax 51 in competition during the annual Needles Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Oct. 5 in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort. The adults will team with one or more youngsters to perform their routines. Pictured in the chamber office at 119 F St. are (l to r, front to back) Dance Trax 51 performers Janae Adams, Lena Butterfield, Reddik Rubalcaba, Porter Weiss, Jaycee Barrett, Abigail Belt, Liana DeLeon, Bryar Leivas, Adyn Rockwood, Josie Abel and Kersley Beals with celebrity dancers Hansel Boyd, Barbara Earle, Austin Baldwin, Dr. Ruth Ross and Kobee McCorkle. Not pictured are Clementine Fritz, Wyatt Butterfield and Patrick Martinez. Patterned after the popular TV show Dancing with the Stars, the process for determining dance contest winners has not yet been revealed but it’s likely there will be some way for the audience to vote for their favorites.