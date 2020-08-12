News west
NEEDLES — Beginning on Aug. 19, the Needles Desert Star will be mailing out the newspapers instead of having them carrier delivered.
If customers have a different mailing address than their current home delivery list, they should contact News West Publishing Director of Sales and Circulation Wells Andrews at 928-296-8455. The post office has made the delivery of the newspaper much more cost effective and the newspaper will be mailed with the Entertainer and all inserts.
Local subscription rates will remain the same as they are now.
For more information or two contact the circulation department, call 928-296-8457 or send an email to circ1@nwppub.com.
