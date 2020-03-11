NEEDLES — Robin Richards, longtime editor of the Needles Desert Star, has retired.
News West Publishing General Manager Larry Kendrick made the announcement earlier this month.
“Robin has been a vital part of the growth of News West Publishing and will be sorely missed,” Kendrick said.
Richards had been with News West for more than 27 years. News West, a division of Brehm Communications, is publisher of the Needles Desert Star, the Laughlin Nevada Times, the Mohave Valley Daily News, the Laughlin Entertainer and Clippin’ on the River as well as several specialty publications.
Saul Flores will remain the primary reporter for the Desert Star. Bill McMillen, editor of the Daily News and Laughlin Nevada Times, will assume the editor’s role for the Desert Star as well.
Flores may be reached my email at saul@nwppub.com. McMillen may be reached at bmcmillen@mohavedaily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.