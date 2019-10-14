NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance held its monthly meeting on Oct. 3 at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Lynda Kidd presided over the meeting during NDBA President Jan Jernigan’s absence.
Terry Campbell said that Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. was the date set for a cleanup at the Needles Route 66 Wayside Rest Stop. Campbell said to bring gloves, tools and water to the cleanup.
Kidd said the NDBA met with Kathy Condon, a blogger from Palm Springs, Calif.
“She came out for three days and we took her to a couple of different places across the Tri-state area to show her what there is to see here,” said Kidd. “It was really fun to get an objective opinion of the area because she said that her friends don’t know what is in Needles. She was impressed with the area and she is now promoting Needles in her blog.”
Kidd said that Condon suggests day trips for people to take from Palm Springs and she is adding Needles as one of the destinations.
“I think it was a good way to advertise and market Needles,” said Kidd. “She is also going to help us set up an Instagram called Discover Needles and I think it’s going to work out well.”
Kidd said that the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags start on Oct. 25.
Kidd asked Patrick Martinez, director of development services for the city of Needles, to talk about the city housing plan.
“It identifies our regional needs for housing for the community,” said Martinez. “We need 181 units and we are short in the community to provide those to the various income levels.”
A story covering aspects of the city housing plan was published in the Oct. 2 edition of the Needles Desert Star and can also be read online at thedesertstar.com.
Martinez gave an update on the city, saying they are working with Rainbo Beach and other property owners to extend city sewer and water lines into North Needles.
Medical Investor Holdings is building three more buildings,; 3353 is under way; a facility at the old Taco Bell location is putting their second floor on; an 80-room Hampton Inn is breaking ground next to River City Pizza in November; the pavement management plan is currently under way.
Phil LeJeune, liaison to Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert Lovingood, said the supervisor’s office is actively looking for dates on their schedule to come to Needles.
Kathy Stubblefield, Palo Verde Community College Needles Center program area coordinator, said that the college has modulars on the side of the building and students will be moving out to those so classes will not be interrupted while improvements are made to the main building. Stubblefield said the college is getting a lab upstairs, which will be about a nine-month project, and that will allow the college to offer more classes.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Colorado River Station, is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on J Street at Civic Center Drive on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
