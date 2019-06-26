NEEDLES – Updates on several community projects were given during the Needles Downtown Business Alliance lunch meeting on June 6.
Jan Jernigan, NDBA president, started by saying that Needles Route 66 Train Park along Front Street near the K Street underpass has been completed.
A couple of local business have signed up for the Route 66 Passport program. When tourists go to the locations on the passport they can get it stamped by the business.
“The Wagon Wheel Restaurant and Fenders Resort are the two businesses listed in the Needles area,” said Jernigan. “The Needles welcome sign and Santa Monica sign are currently featured in the passport.”
Jernigan stated that it would be a good idea to have Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert Lovingood come to Needles and meet with local businesses at the El Garces. Jernigan asked Phil LeJeune, liaison to Lovingood, to invite him.
Another idea that Jernigan mentioned during the NDBA meeting came from a Facebook post.
“I noticed on the Memories of Needles Facebook group that every time the Grapes of Wrath Needles sign pops up there are lots of favorable comments on it,” said Jernigan. “So I would like the NDBA to take that on as a project and find a location to recreate the Grapes of Wrath sign.”
Terry Campbell stated that a couple of trees and cactus at the Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop looked like they have been harmed either by people or by the weather.
Jaime McCorkle from News West Publishing showed a magazine to the members of the NDBA that can be beneficial to their business and to the city.
Rick Daniels, the city of Needles manager, stated that during Memorial Day the San Bernardino County Sherrif’s Department Colorado River Station made nine arrests on the river and arrested six for driving under the influence. There were two resisting arrest incidents, and six accidents, one of which included a major injury that required evacuation.
Daniels stated that the city has taken all the public input on the parks for the grant that they are applying for. City council approved making the applications during their meeting of June 11.
A group is buying the Rio Del Sol hotel away from Best Western and they are planning to build another motel right next to it, reported Daniels.
“We are implementing a pilot project of a shopper shuttle to take folks to grocery stores,” said Daniels. “Right now we are going to start once a week but we will see what the demand is. It’ll function the same way as the Dial-A-Ride that takes people to doctors appointments.”
Daniels stated the city has a bidder that wants to build a three-story building with parking around the perimeter. It is to be 127,000 square feet of retail office; and two stories of 76 apartments above it.
“I got a report yesterday that as of the end of May the city has taken in $1.006 million ($1,006,000) in cannabis revenue,” said Daniels. “The projections say that by the end of this month we will have $1.2 million but it takes us $150,000 to enforce the regulations and audits of the industry. We have over 300 people employed in those buildings and over 100 of those are Needles residents. So we are getting more and more people but it’s almost a labor shortage so they’re having trouble getting people to work.”
Jernigan asked if a school resource officer was still in the works since it was stated that the Needles Unified School District, city of Needles and San Bernardino County Sherrif Department Colorado River Station would split the cost.
“We still have to work on it,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. “The chairman of their board decided that he didn’t want to spend his money on that and he’d rather spend it somewhere else so it just fell flat.
“We would like to do that again but he didn’t see the value in that.”
Shawn Gudmundson, city of Needles councilor, gave an update on the International Conference of Shopping Centers (ICSC) event.
“It was very encouraging this year and I haven’t been this optimistic as a council member since I first got elected,” said Gudmundson. “We met with three different grocers, one is showing a lot of interest and a couple of hotel developers have also shown interest.”
The NDBA meeting in July was canceled and the next meeting is to be in August.
