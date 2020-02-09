NEEDLES — The game went down to the wire but the Needles High School Lady ’Stangs were able to get the 50-48 win over Parker on Jan. 30 in The Corral, avenging a 55-42 loss to the Lady Broncs when they played in Parker on Dec. 16.
From the start, the game was tight between both teams as neither was able to go up big on their opponent. The Lady Broncs jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead and finished the quarter up 15-9.
The Lady ’Stangs defense tightened up in the second and they were able to take a 17-15 lead. The Lady Broncs got the lead right back, going up by three. The game went back and forth but the Lady Broncs went into halftime with a 24-22 lead.
Parker opened the third with four quick points, pushing their lead to 28-22, but Needles stayed within arm’s reach. “The girls kept fighting,” said Needles Coach Adrian Chavez. “They (Parker) are big and physical. I told our girls we were out-sized so we had to get on the ground for loose balls and we had to make up for our lack of height in other ways. We got down by eight but I told them that we don’t lose at home so keep fighting and keep on putting pressure on the ball.”
Down 46-44 Needles senior Marie Mills came down the lane, stopped at the three-point line, and drained the bucket to give them a one-point lead with 1:34 left to play. Parker came right back and scored a layup on the other end to go up again 48-47. Mills once again drove the lane, got a screen and was able to make the go-ahead layup to give the Lady ’Stangs the 49-48 lead.
“Marie is a knockdown shooter. She’s who I want taking the last shot,” said Chavez. “Marie wanted the ball at the time and she got the ball. She’s a senior leader and she’s been our leader the whole year and she came up big for us tonight.”
The Lady Broncs had a chance to tie and potentially win the game but they went on to miss four free throws. The Lady ’Stangs rebounded the ball and pushed it up the court quickly, drawing a foul from the Lady Broncs.
At the line was Jordyn Breaux who went one of two to give the Lady ’Stangs the 50-48 win.
“The girls were ecstatic in the locker room after the game,” said Chavez. “With social media these days everybody can see how good or bad teams are. So they knew coming into the game how good they were and obviously that they beat us the first time.
“It was a big win for us but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Marie Mills led the way for the Lady ’Stangs with 22 points followed by Riley Breaux and Te’ Limon, who both scored eight.
The girls are on the road this week, facing Lake Mead Tuesday and The Meadows Thursday. They host Mountain View in NIAA play on Feb. 11. Tipoff is 4:30 p.m. in the varsity-only game.
