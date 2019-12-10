NEEDLES — Basketball fans can see their Needles High School teams in NIAA 2A South League action versus Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the season’s first games in The Corral.
It will be the first NIAA game of the season for the Lady ’Stangs. The Mustangs were set to open their league season at Las Vegas’ Adelson School on Dec. 10. Adelson doesn’t appear on the girls’ schedule.
The junior varsity boys tip off at 3 p.m. PST.
The varsity Lady ’Stangs take the court at 4:30 p.m. No JV game is scheduled for the girls.
The varsity Mustangs play the nightcap at 6 p.m.
