NEEDLES — Record-breaking Needles runner Carissa Collier finished 11th in the state in her first year of high school cross country competition in the NIAA 1A/2A division.
The state championship meet was held Nov. 9 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nev.
Collier ran her event in 24:06. Needles’ Lynsey Federico finished 36th in 28 even; Raina Baney 39th in 30:04; Mildred Necochea 42nd in 32:14; Imperia Phillips 43rd in 32:45; Lauren Hartter 44th in 37:52; and Ashleigh Blackwell 45th in 38:28, according to Katie Keller, first-year coach at Needles High.
The NHS girls competed as one of six teams totaling 45 runners, finishing sixth.
Collin Leivas, competing individually for Needles, ran the event in 20:59, finishing 34th out of 49 runners. Six teams competed for the boys as well, Keller reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.