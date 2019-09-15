NEEDLES — The 2019 schedule for junior varsity Mustangs football has changed, according to a new schedule generated by Needles High School and dated Sept. 3.
The JV will now play at River Valley High School on Sept. 18. Kickoff is 6 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.
An away game against Kingman Academy, originally scheduled for Sept. 19, will now be played at 4 p.m. Oct. 3.
A JV game against Kingman, presumably not the academy, has been added for Oct. 22. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
