NEEDLES – Towards the end of each school year Needles High School hosts an awards program which recognizes students for their achievements.
The students who were recognized for their accomplishments in high school were awarded for the current school year and for seniors, during all of their four years of high school.
The U-Turn Award for the 2018-19 school year went to Hailey Mitchell.
Senior Athletes of the Year for the 2018-19 school year were Paige Murch and Trevyn Diaz.
NHS Student of the Year, for the 2018-19 school year, went to Ryly Payson.
Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Seminar went to Reese Payson.
NHS seniors who were awarded the Advancement Via Individual Determination award for all four years were Baylee Brooks, Ma’Kenah Jackson, Paige Murch and Tyler Weiss.
River Cruizers Academic Scholarship (did not present) went to Madison Phillips and Morgan Phillips.
Students who received academic letters were: Gabriel Belt, Riley Breaux, Baylee Brooks, Philip Cochran, Ma’Kenah Jackson, Leslie Mills, Paige Murch, Kameron Ostby, Nathan Parker, Ryly Payson, Imperia Phillips, Ally Pletcher, Aaliyah Rentas, Tyler Weiss, Jadyn Ybarra and Isabel Zuniga.
NHS seniors who were awarded the four years referral free plaque were: Isaias Acosta, Erin Breaux, James Fuller, Doogie Harvey, Ma’Kenah Jackson, Raymond Jenkins, Taylor Lewis, Faith Longacre, Paige Murch, Michael Necochea, Kameron Ostby, Halley Palacios, Ryly Payson, Madison Phillips, Morgan Phillips, James Powell, Tristen Smith, Isaiah Turner, Marcus Turner, Jesse Zamora, Mandy Zubiate and Christian Zuniga.
Students who received the Mustangs Citizenship Award were: Josephine Abel, Gabriel Belt, Rowan Breaux, Riley Breaux, Christian Calderon, Katie Cameron, Jacob Chavez, Destiny Cleland, Oscar Denoga, Avery Eastridge-Harris, Jacob Guerrero, Lauren Hartter, Savannah Hazlewood, Austin Kenworthy, Colin Leivas, Lucas McCann, Leslie Mills, Hailey Mitchell, Paige Murch, Michael Necochea, Kameron Ostby, Nathan Parker, Mark Patalita, Ryly Payson, Kobrea Phillips, Madison Phillips, Imperia Philips, Ally Pletcher, Alaysia Rivera, Megan Roaque, Cody Scott, Isaiah Turner, Parker Wagstaff, Tyler Weiss and Nathan Wilfong.
NHS seniors awarded the Golden State Seal Merit Diploma were: Isaias Acosta, Erin Breaux, Baylee Brooks, Ma’Kenah Jackson, Taylor Lewis, Valentina Limon, Faith Longacre, Paige Murch, Shyanne Ochoa, Kameron Ostby, Halley Palacios, Ryly Payson, Madison Phillips, Morgan Phillips, Tyler Thomas, Tyler Weiss, Nathan Wilfong and Jadyn Ybarra.
