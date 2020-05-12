NEEDLES — The plan is to have a drive-through graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Needles High School.
The Needles Unified School District on Tuesday outlined some of the details on how the event will take place.
The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at Branigan Field, Needles High School’s football field.
Each senior will be limited to one car to drive around the football field with their immediate family. Seniors will enter from the east side of the gym/south end of the football field through the double gates leading down to the field. Seniors will exit through the double gates on the southwest of the field, next to the baseball field.
Students will stop at the 50-yard line on the home side of the football field where they will be presented their diploma.
Seniors will have a photo taken while receiving their diploma in the car.
Seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars for this ceremony.
There cannot be any gatherings of students and parents in the parking lots before or after the ceremony.
Alternative dates have been set for an official ceremony: Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. (Homecoming Weekend); Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.
All staff will be invited to attend and will have to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines (six feet apart and wear a mask)
There will be no one allowed in the stands.
Leading up to the drive-through graduation, the district is doing other things to recognize the 2020 graduating class.
Some of these are Friday night lights on Branigan Field, yard signs with graduation photos, light pole banners throughout the city of Needles with photos, “Mustang Blankets of Love” and senior videos.
The senior video, as described by NHS Principal Amy Avila, is a short clip of the senior in their cap and gown that the district will put together into a complete video of all classmates who participate.
