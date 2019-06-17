NEEDLES – Towards the end of each school year Needles High School hosts their annual awards program which recognizes students for their achievements. This year’s awards were presented May 28.
Matt Fromelt presented his outstanding student in physical education award to Clayton Gable, Josephine Abel and Mark Patalita.
Delphine Jones presented her classroom awards to Noemi (Rebecca) Calderon, Emily Stewart, Isabella Leon and Mario Hernandez.
Stacey Martinez presented her classroom awards to Nathan Wilfong, Austin Kenworthy, Hayley Allen, Spencer White, Natalie Ephithite, Baylee Brooks, Jociannah Murillo, Drake Sandate, Mark Patalita, Joshua Shaffer, Trentin Hendersen, Hannah Corlew, Parker Wagstaff, Imperia Phillips and Alicia Caudillo.
Kelly McKee presented her classroom awards to Jordyn Breaux, Christian Calderon, Alicia Caudillo, Rylee Chavez, Vanessa Cly, Avery Eastridge-Harris, Caden Funderberg, Madison Guffey, Savannah Hazlewood, Collin Leivas, Te Limon, Isabella Rodrigeuz and Parker Wagstaff.
Ken Parker presented awards for excellence in science and excellence in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination). Excellence in science awards went to Avery Eastridge-Harris, Rylee Chavez, Nixie Davis, Jacob Chavez, Kobrea Philips, Raena Robles, Trentin Hendersen, Isabella Rodriquez, Christian Calderon, Savannah Hazlewood, Leslie Mills and Parker Wagstaff. Excellence in AVID went to Te Limon, Savannah Hazlewood, Raena Robles and Annica Grace.
Students who were presented the perfect attendance award were Tyce Diaz, Trevyn Diaz, Destiny Cleland, Kameron Ostby and Isabella Rodriquez.
Mike Thomas presented his awards for excellence in chemistry to Kandice Summers and Cali Zahnter; excellence in AP (advanced placement) environmental science to Madison Phillips and Ryly Payson; excellence in human anatomy to Darrin Mowrey, Brayden Hill and Jazmyn Guajardo; excellence in integrated science to Jordyn Breaux, Janessa Hicks, Dawson Sallis, Payton Sahlstrom and Rinna Resendiz; excellence in yearbook to Chris Powell, Brianna Kleine, Dillon Horn, Trevyn Diaz, Marcus Turner, Natalie Ephithite, Imani Evans and Doogie Harvey. The NHS chess tournament winner was Kameron Ostby; checkers tournament winner was Cameron Chambers.
Gabby Belt presented awards for achievement in English 11 to Rike Warnerboldt, Hayley Allen and Joshua Schaffer; achievement in English 10 to Damien Felix, Kandice Summers and Kale Rockwood; achievement in AVID 9/10 to Juliana Ortiz and Kandice Summers; achievement in AVID 11/12 to Madison Phillips and Morgan Phillips.
Karen Smith presented awards for achievement in mathematics to Mark Patalita, Annica Grace, Jordyn Breaux, Joshua Schaffer, Jessica Warren, Avion Jackson, Kandice Summers, Trentin Henderson, Colin Leivas, Dawson Sallis and Savannah Losee.
Jane Sloan presented her AP calculus awards to Kameron Ostby, Michael Necochea, Drake Sandate, Cameron Chambers, Baylee Brooks, Valentina Limon, Ricardo Gaston and Isaias Acosta; pre-calculus improvement awards to Riley Breaux, Paige Murch and Tyler Weiss; pre-calculus diligence awards to Madison Phillips, Morgan Phillips and Isabel Zuniga; pre-calculus achievement awards to Gabriel Belt, Lauren Hartter and Nathan Parker; Sloan’s Kindness Award to Oscar Kevin Denoga; Integrated 3 most improved award to Clarisse Chavez; Integrated 3 awards to Elizabeth George, Brayden Hill and Hailey Mitchell; Sloan’s diligence awards to Seth O’Dell, Gabriella Roberts and Mandy Zubiate; Sloan’s math awards to Shae Mowery, Teresa Stuart, Imani Evans, Marissa Caudillo, Cali Zahnter, Ally Pletcher and Rike Warneboldt; AP statistics award to Ryly Payson; Sloan’s hard working awards to Daniel Felix, Abigail Thompson and Jessica Warren.
Teresa Sutton presented her outstanding achievement in freshman studies awards to Julianna Ortiz and Trentin Hendersen; outstanding in health award to Julianna Ortiz, Trentin Hendersen and Mark Patalita; outstanding slideshow in health award to Destiny Cleland, Hannah Corlew and Julianna Ortiz; and the Sutton Award to Kade O’Dell.
Tracey Hanline presented her class awards to Ryly Payson, Madison Phillips and Lucas McCann; ASB (Associated Student Body) award to Ally Pletcher and Isabel Zuniga; senior exit interview winner award to Ryly Payson, Emily Stewart, Blake Hanline and Ma’Kenah Jackson.
