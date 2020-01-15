Public can join January 21 meeting of PVC Board
NEEDLES — Local residents can join the Jan. 21 regular meeting of the Palo Verde Community College District Board of Trustees via ITV; an audio-visual link to the college’s main campus in Blythe.
The Tuesday meeting begins at 5 p.m. PST. The ITV link will connect to the Needles Center, currently meeting in portable classrooms adjacent the Claypool Building at 725 W. Broadway.
Attend Census kickoff
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce holds a kickoff for the 2020 U.S. Census on Monday, Jan. 27.
The event continues from 4 to 6 p.m. PST in Santa Fe Park, the El Garces and Needles Regional Museum; and features information booths, census materials and flyers plus free hotdogs, giveaways and more stuff.
“Let’s beat the 2010 Needles census of only 68 percent,” said the chamber’s Lyn Parker in a prepared statement.
“Your count in the 2020 Census means resources for Needles’ schools, medical community, city programs and repairs, recreation and sports programs, housing and transportation grants and many other funding opportunities.”
Don’t trash Needles’ history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum. Museum President Marianne Jones lamented that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated.
The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their displays. Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. PST, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Hear Route 66 address February 7
NEEDLES — Author, photographer and lecturer Jim Hinkley will present a talk on Route 66 in Needles on Friday, Feb. 7.
The event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Pacific in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, Needles’ historic Harvey House along Front Street between G and F streets, an original alignment of the Mother Road.
Admission costs $5.
The first 25 people to arrive at 4 p.m. will be offered a free tour of the El Garces.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Make advance reservations for prime rib dinners.
Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Jan. 15 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 - Beef dip sandwiches and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Jan. 20 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 23 - Chili verde, beans and rice by Jim C., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Jan. 17 - Fish/shrimp dinner served at 5 p.m.
Jan. 19 - Chorizo breakfast served at 8 a.m.
Jan. 23 - Pulled pork sandwiches served at 5 p.m.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times Mountain Standard.
• Thursday, Jan. 16, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 17, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 18, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 19, the VFW District 8 meeting begins at 11 a.m. at Post 2555, Golden Valley.
• Monday, Jan. 20, Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 21, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
Cemetery meeting canceled
NEEDLES — The Jan. 16 meeting of the city’s Cemetery Advisory Commission has been canceled due to lack of agenda items.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, in City Council Chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Register for spring semester classes Now at Palo Verde College
NEEDLES — Spring semester classes start the week of Jan. 27 at Palo Verde College. The Needles Center will be offering a variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods.
Automotive and welding classes will be held in the Needles High School shops in partnership with Needles Unified School District and are open for both high school students and adults.
Registration is now open for all classes, including free classes to prepare for the general educational development (GED) test.
Visit the Needles Center at 725 W. Broadway in downtown Needles or call 760-326-5033.
The Needles Center is now conducting business and offering classes in the temporary modular buildings located to the east of the existing Claypool building while remodeling work is being done.
Offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Visit www.paloverde.edu for information and a class schedule.
Shopper shuttle service offered
NEEDLES — The ‘Shopper Shuttle,’ a pilot program of Needles Area Transit, offers a weekly round trip service to Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS in Mohave Valley.
Round trip fare is $9. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles.
Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Work on 2020 U.S. Census
NATION — Apply online now at 2020census.gov/jobs for paid work on completing the 2020 U.S. Census.
Hours are flexible for these temporary positions. Workers are paid weekly. Positions include census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old with a valid Social Security number and email address. Visit the website for additional details.
Bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year.
Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city at 760-326-5700 X140 about those items.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Programming includes teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Jan. 15 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Story time: Hear stories about butterflies; make one to take home.
Jan. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about North America; make a paper plate sugar skull.
Jan. 18 - Book club for adults. Discuss Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.
Jan. 20 - Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 21 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 22 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Story time: Features ‘Don’t Touch My Hair!’ by Sharee Miller; stories Not Norman and the Crocodile Who Didn’t Like the Water. Make a mystery craft to take home.
Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Lean about Australia. Make an aborigine dot painting.
Jan. 27 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Color book pages.
Jan. 28 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 29 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Story time: Learn about chameleons, cuckoos and Hickory Dickory Dog in this animal-theme program. Make a chameleon to take home.
Jan. 30 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Asia and Africa. Make Kuda Lumping and a Middle Eastern Moroccan lamp.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Memberships support museum
NEEDLES — Needles Regional Museum and any improvements to the displays and archives are funded through museum memberships. There are six levels of membership available: Individual $20; Family $30; Bronze Patron/Business $100; Silver Patron $250; Gold Patron $500; Platinum Patron $1,000 plus.
Patron memberships of $100 and above include the 2020 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the museum for their generous contribution. All memberships will receive a mailed quarterly newsletter. The museum is a 501 (c) 3, donations are tax deductible.
Visit the museum and adjacent Community Thrift Store at 929 Front St. in Needles. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
