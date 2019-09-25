Beach party, boat show Saturday at Needles Marina Resort
NEEDLES — The inaugural Horse Power Beach Party and V Drive Boat show comes to Needles Marina Resort on Saturday, Sept. 28. Gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is $10 for those 13 years and up; another $10 to park at Jack Smith Park and take the shuttle to the resort. Ages 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.
Elapsed time boat races begin at 9 a.m. Vendors, food and beverages are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Jam Farmers play live from a floating stage in the marina basin from 3 to 7 p.m. Needles Marina Resort is at 100 Marina Dr., just off River Road. Visit needlesmarinaresort.com; call 760-326-2197.
Join Set Free Church anniversary party
NEEDLES — Set Free Church holds its seventh annual anniversary party on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The fun begins at noon at the church, 404 F St., and features free barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, live music, bounce houses, a dance contest with cash prizes, skateboard and bicycle raffles. Everyone is welcome. Call 760-326-2941 for a ride.
Crafts & More set for Elks October 12
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 holds a Crafts & More event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Booths go for $25; space sizes vary from nine by six to 10 by 10 feet, include a table eight feet long and two chairs, and are allocated in the order in which vendor contracts are received. All must be received by Oct. 1. Pick up a contract at the lodge. Proceeds fund the Elks National Foundation which allows the local lodge to apply for grants to support the local community.
Call Michelle Cropsey at 760-567-7369.
Join 10-10 observances at city/county complex
NEEDLES — A long-standing tradition in the city of Needles is the observance of 10-10: the National Day of the Republic of China. Ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
Paired flagpoles on which to display both the United States and Republic of China flags are permanent fixtures of the city/county complex at J Street and Bailey Ave. The observance attracts officials from both countries including representatives of the Republic of China Veterans Association, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, city of Needles, San Bernardino County and others. Patriotic music from both countries is performed and proclamations read reinforcing community recognition of Needles’ rich Chinese heritage.
The Wuchang Uprising started on Oct. 10, 1911.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26 this year.
Free public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles Saturday morning. Other event include a royalty pageant; baby pageant; men’s bird singing and women’s bird dancing contests; games for elders; culture workshops; a frybread eating contest; a nature walk; and tournaments for youth male shinny, wahoo, golf, tug-o-war, horseshoes, and peon.
Most of the events are held in the Needles Village at 500 Merriman Ave. The golf tournament is held at the Mojave Resort Golf Course, call 702-535-4653. For vendor information contact Sam Evanston II at 760-629-4591, ext. 140 or send email to samevanston@fortmojave.com.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/mojavedays/.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Sept. 25, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 26, the Auxiliary serves tacos, noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 27, a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with macaroni salad is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Auxiliary National Home fund.
• Saturday, Sept. 28, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Chicken bowls will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 29, a pork chop and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. Gold Star Mothers Family Day begins at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 1, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year. Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city at 760-326-5700 ext. 140 about those items.
Cleanup planned for historic rest stop
NEEDLES — Volunteers gather for cleanup work on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the historic Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop.
Work begins at 8 a.m. at the park on the corner of Needles Highway and National Old Trails Road, an original alignment of Route 66.
Those helping should bring tools, hats, gloves, and water to drink plus a little extra for the plants. Mostly, work will center around cleaning up dried grasses and creating a burn pile.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir. Group shots, candid shots, the older the better.
Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School office.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. A fan of Instagram? Check ’em out at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital. Selected students will perform with celebrity dancers representing the Needles Chamber of Commerce in Needles Dances with the Stars, during the chamber’s annual awards dinner Oct. 5.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie serves breakfast on Sundays; and observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
Sept. 27 - RED Shirt Friday. Membership drive. Mexican potluck dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. DJ Loki entertains.
Sept. 28 - National Drink Beer Day.
Sept. 29 - Aerie breakfast of blueberry pancakes, sausage and eggs begins at 8 a.m.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Lynne’s Garden seeks donations of various items
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
Rabies clinic set November 9
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov, 9, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
NWS suffers database failure
NATION — The National Weather Service reported a database failure at their Western Region Headquarters which affected the Western Region office’s ability to display current observations that are normally displayed with the weather forecast information.
The failure occurred Saturday, Sept. 7. Service was restored on or about Friday, Sept. 13. Observational data is now available.
During the outage observations remained available by clicking on the ‘3 Day History’ link located near the current observations section. Observations were also available through the map view.
NDBA meets first Thursday
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Sept. 25 - Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 30 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 - Chef surprise by Carol, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 - Bunco begins at 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 7 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 - Pork chops, all the fixings and dessert by Sharon, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 - Lodge night.
Oct. 10 - Retirement dinner for J.P. Lusk.
Oct. 12 - Craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 13 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 14 - Beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 - Fried chicken, all the fixings and dessert by Sandy E., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 - Patio girls luau, 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 21 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 - Ribs and all the good things with them by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 - Lodge and dinner for DD visit.
Oct. 27 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 - Chicken fried steak and all the usual extras by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new “Readers of the Round Table” session is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Sept. 25 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with heritage stories and make a Peruvian retablo (a folk art pictorial box) to take home.
Oct. 15 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Read books with Miss Adela: Happy Hunting, Amelia Bedelia by Herman Parish is the first book.
Oct. 16 - 3:30 - 4 p.m. Storytime. Monsters is the theme for this pre-halloween story time. Make a monster to take home.
Oct. 19 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Dracula by Bram Stoker
Oct. 22 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. The featured book is Are you Ready to Play Outside by Mo Willems.
Oct. 23 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Storytime celebrates friendship with stories about sharing and standing up for your friends. Make a friendship bracelet.
Oct. 29 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Come and join Miss Adela in reading You’ve Got a Rock, Charlie Brown by Charles Schultz.
Oct. 30 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. Come and hear the Night Before Halloween by Natasha Wing and other books. Make a pumpkin paper lantern to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair.
The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments are being invited.
Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate.
As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Call Jan Paget for details: 702-540-0586.
Discuss city housing plan September 30
NEEDLES — A community meeting to discuss the city’s housing element of the general plan has been set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in council chambers.
The meeting was announced during the regular city council session of Sept. 24. Council chambers are at 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Call the planning department at 760-326-2115, ext. 126 or 127, with any questions. Send responses via email to csemione@cityofneedles.com.
Museum open
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store are now open for the season.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays.
The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Call the museum at 760-326-5678; the thrift store at 760-326-5055.
