Thanksgiving dinner offered
NEEDLES — The Needles chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Set Free Church team up once again to offer their traditional free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
“All residents of Needles are invited to come and share a meal with us and make new friends,” said Esther Plemmons, Needles SVDP President. Serving continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in Fr. Hanley Hall behind St. Ann Catholic Church at Third and D streets.
Don’t trash history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum.
Many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated.
The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their ever-changing displays.
Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Raffle benefits food ministry
NEEDLES — Martha’s Pantry, a food outreach of St. Ann Catholic Church, is holding a raffle to raise money to purchase supplies needed to continue the ministry: providing sack lunches to anyone in need on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The grand prize is a handmade afghan, 52 inches square, called Sacred Space. It was designed by Helen Shrimpton and crocheted by Eileen Hartwick in 100 percent machine washable and dryable acrylic yarn.
Raffle tickets will be available at Needles Holiday Fun Fair Dec. 7. The drawing will be held Dec. 8.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Nov. 20, Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 21, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 22, the Post serves a fish, shrimp or combination dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 23, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. An early bird dinner of beans, corn bread and fried potatoes will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 24, an omelette breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Lynne’s Garden needs donations
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
Students eat free
NEEDLES —The Needles Unified School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision for the school year.
Under this provision, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
Middle school and high school students will still have the option to purchase drinks and food through the snack bar. Online payment accounts can be set up at http://ezschoolpay.com. For additional information contact Alex Chandler, food service director, at alex_chandler@needlesusd.org. NUSD is an equal opportunity provider.
Join Santa’s Workshop
NEEDLES — Children ages five to 13 will put together five Christmas gifts and put away cookies and cocoa during the Needles Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Required pre-registration can be completed now at the rec center, 1705 J St. Cost is $25 per child; space is limited to 40 and fills quickly. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. Visit the troupe’s Instagram photos at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Nov. 20 - Auxiliary meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Joint officers meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Nov. 22 - RED Shirt Friday.
Nov. 23 - Guy’s BBQ rib dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 24 - A NFL contest; raffle at 1 p.m.; and baked potato bar from 5 to 7 p.m. benefit Alzheimer’s aid and research.
Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving dinner, 2 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 29 - RED Shirt Friday. Pizza dinner begins at 5 p.m.; donations accepted for epilepsy aid and research.
Nov. 30 - Auxiliary breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs, 8 a.m.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make reservations for prime rib dinners at least one week in advance. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays; shuffleboard at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Nov. 20 - House committee, trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Prime rib dinner by Randy 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 - Darts 3 p.m.
Nov. 25 - Tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 - Shuffleboard 3 p.m.
Nov. 27 - No meeting.
Nov 28 - Thanksgiving dinner, 1 p.m.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.” Drop photos off at the Needles High School office.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir performs
BULLHEAD CITY — Community Lutheran Church and Hope United Methodist Church team up for a dinner concert performance by the Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir.
The concert begins at 5 p.m. MST Saturday, Nov. 23, with dinner to follow at the Methodist Church, 1325 Ramar Rd. Dinner is $5. The event is open to the public.
Hakuna Matata is made up of children from Kenya, East Africa and is dedicated to spreading love, hope and joy while raising awareness for the desperate plight of orphans and other vulnerable children.
Call 928-763-3166.
Boombox Parade set Dec. 6
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women’s Council presents the 2019 Christmas Boombox Parade on Friday, Dec. 6.
For entry details call Sharyn Link at 562-682-7149; send email to sharynlinkbhc@gmail.com.
Alzheimer’s group
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers a support group session the third Thursday of each month. Meetings begin at 10:30 a.m. PST in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, help family and friends develop a support system, exchange practical information, talk through issues, share concerns and learn about community resources.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Nov. 20 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime will celebrate American Indian, Alaskan and Native American Heritage Month with special stories. Make a Hopi Sun Symbol to take home.
Dec. 2 - 3 - 4 p.m. Snowflake Bentley special event. Read about Snowflake Bentley and how his camera captured beautiful and unique photos of snowflakes. Make a special snowflake to take home.
Dec. 11- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make foam Christmas cookies: cute enough to eat, but don’t.
Dec. 12 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make a countdown to New Year’s clock.
Dec. 14 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults - Discuss Christmas List by Richard Paul Evans.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Women’s Club contributes to Holiday Fun Fair
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles is always a big part of the Holiday Fun Fair, Needles’ family celebration of the Christmas season, to be held Dec. 7.
Plans so far call for a bake sale, children’s boutique and pictures with Santa, all held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. inside Arrowhead Credit Union at Broadway and G Street.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides.
Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Museum opens for season
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store are now open for the season.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Call the museum at 760-326-5678; the thrift store at 760-326-5055.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Young racers compete in Peewee Derby
NEEDLES — The ninth annual Route 66 Peewee Derby will be held during the Holiday Fun Fair in downtown Needles on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Sign up now at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. The $20 entry fee gets racers a ready-to-build Pinewood Derby car with included paint brushes, glue, stickers and instructions plus a goody bag. Only cars supplied by the rec center with a paid entry fee will be allowed to race.
Racers compete in three divisions: ages 4 - 6 years; 7 - 9 years and 10 - 12 years. Medals are awarded to first and second place in each division; all racers receive a participation ribbon.
Pre-race inspection begins at 12:30 p.m.; racing at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Boater card requirement being phased in
NEEDLES — The Marine Enforcement Unit of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, advises all California residents that boater cards are now required by law.
Go online to californiaboatercard.com to take the online test to obtain one.
The card requirement began last year for operators 20 years of age or younger and is being phased in each Jan. 1 by age: 2019 - 25 years; 2020 - 35; 2021 - 40; 2022 - 45; 2023 - 50; 2024 - 60.
As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft. Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime. The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways. The lifetime card fee is currently $10. The lost card replacement fee is $5.
The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the resident’s state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
