Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs Saturday
NEEDLES — Dispose of expired or unwanted prescription medications at Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department on National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26.
Prescriptions will be accepted, anonymously and with no questions asked, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station in the city/county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Throwing unused medications in the trash or flushing them down a toilet can create health and safety hazards.
Rabies clinic set November 9
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov, 9, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Donate blankets for Christmas
NEEDLES — 250 blankets is the 2019 goal for Needles Community Partners, who are collecting new blankets of any kind: store bought, handmade, no-sew or whatever. Twin size is preferred. Blankets are to be distributed to children of the community in connection with the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive.
Drop blankets off in the collection box at any participating business or organization; help a favorite business become the ‘2019 Blanket Business/Organization of the Year.’
Call 760-298-3959.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Needles High School; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; and the city of Needles.
Poker run benefits veterans
TRI-STATE — The Men Of Fire Motorcycle Club Chapter 6 Northwest Arizona and U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club will conduct a poker run on Saturday, Nov. 9, to benefit the River Fund Tri-state Veterans.
Register at Tropicana Laughlin, 2121 S. Casino Dr. between 8 and 11 a.m. PST.
The group is asking for donations of material and/or prizes to help the event succeed. Over the years they have raised more than $55,000 for veterans. Contact Ryan Granath with Men of Fire MC at 928-486-4725; ‘Shocker’ with U.S. Military Vets MC at 910-583-5194.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Rummage sale supports sack lunch program
NEEDLES — Martha’s Pantry Sack Lunch Program, a ministry of St. Ann Catholic Church, holds a rummage sale Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Fr. Hanley Hall, along Third Street behind the church and Palo Verde College.
All proceeds are used to purchase food items for the sack lunches, which have been distributed every Wednesday and Thursday since 2008 to anyone needing a lunch. Martha’s Pantry will also raffle an afghan crocheted by Eileen Hartwick: see Page 8 for details.
No Fear on Front Street
NEEDLES — Set Free Church presents ‘Night of Light’ in Santa Fe Park on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Continuing from 6 to 8 p.m. the event promises free fun for all ages, live music by the Set Free Band, hayrides, games and prizes for the best costume.
The park is along Front Street between F and G streets, adjacent Needles’ historic Harvey House, the El Garces.
For those who dare, ’No Fear on Front Street’ offers a tour of a Mystery Mansion at El Garces from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30; and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. That event is also presented by Set Free Church.
Join Fender’s Halloween Party
NEEDLES — Tacos and margaritas highlight a Halloween Party at Fender’s River Road Resort, 3396 Needles Hwy.
The event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Donation is $5; half goes to the Needles Animal Shelter. Can’t attend? The shelter gets 100 percent of online donations at www.facebook.com/donate/2831320556877917/. Call Fender’s at 760-326-3423.
Trunk or Treat on Halloween
NEEDLES — The local police department hosts its inaugural Trunk or Treat event on Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31.
Billed as a free and safe way to trick-or-treat, the free event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Needles Recreation Center at J Street and Civic Center Drive. Extra parking is available in the lot across the street near the animal shelter and aquatics center.
Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department invites all to “come join in the fun and get some delicious Halloween treats.”
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Oct. 25 - RED Shirt Friday. October Members Birthday Party, 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 - NFL Sunday Ticket.
Oct. 30 - Harvest festival and trunk or treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 - RED Shirt Friday.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair.
The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments are being invited. Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate.
As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Call Jan Paget for details: 702-540-0586.
Hillsides remain a concern at Needles’ Pioneer Cemetery
NEEDLES — The Cemetery Advisory Commission of the city of Needles was to hear an update on Pioneer Cemetery during their adjourned regular meeting Oct. 17 in city council chambers.
City parks and cemetery crews have realigned and reinstalled a portion of the chain link fence surrounding the historic cemetery to secure access into the grounds. No grave sites were disturbed. The repairs are expected to last for some time.
Property boundary confirmation is pending an upcoming survey, city officials said.
Once property lines are determined stabilization of the sides of the hilltop cemetery can be addressed.
Once the survey is completed staff will reevaluate options to stabilize the hillside and bring the matter back to the commission.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Oct. 23, Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 24, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Oct 25, the Post serves a fish or shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 26, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. The Starrtroupers perform a Halloween show at 4 p.m. A costume contest with prizes and drawings continues from 4 to 8 p.m. Indian tacos are served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 27, a ham steak breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29, the house committee meets at 9 a.m. Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Choir. Drop them off at the school office.
Walk, run away from drugs
BULLHEAD CITY — Red Ribbon Week sees the 13th annual Walk Away from Drugs and 5K run on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The event is hosted by the Bullhead City Police and Fire departments at Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Rd. Gather at 4:30 p.m. for the free event. No pre-registration is required. The program begins at 5 p.m. Medals will be awarded to the 5K first place female, male, and under 18 runners.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Oct. 23 - Lodge and dinner for DD visit.
Oct. 27 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 - Chicken fried steak and all the usual extras by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Colorado River Round Up set April 3 and 4
NEEDLES — The 44th Colorado River Round Up Rodeo is to be held April 3 and 4, 2020, at the rodeo grounds along San Clemente.
The non-profit Needles Rodeo Association produces the event, sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association. Visit needlesrodeo.com.
Fire restrictions relaxed
MORENO VALLEY — The Bureau of Land Management has reduced Stage II fire restrictions to Stage I for all of Imperial County and parts of Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Inyo, Mono and Kern counties.
Stage III fire restrictions remain in place for other areas including parts of San Bernardino County; target shooting prohibitions continue including those in western San Bernardino County.
Under Stage 1 restrictions campfires, barbecues and gas stoves are allowed with a valid California campfire permit. Smoking is allowed.
During Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches, as determined by the National Weather Service, all recreational shooting and use of campfires, regardless of stage restrictions, will be temporarily suspended to reduce the potential for wildfire. The order remains in effect until Dec. 31 unless terminated.
Those visiting public lands are asked to:
• Clear a five-foot circle around campfires.
• Keep a shovel and ample water on hand; put fires dead out before leaving.
• Put cigarettes or cigars out when finished and dispose of them properly.
• Park motor vehicles away from locations where hot parts or exhaust could ignite combustibles.
Specific descriptions of fire restrictions and the updated Fire Prevention Order and map are available at:
www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/california/fire-restrictions.
Visit the BLM’s Needles Field Office at 1303 U.S. Highway 95; call 760-326-7000.
Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon set
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles’ popular Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon returns Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Homemade soup, sandwiches, salad and a drink are included; an assortment of desserts will be available for separate purchase. Tickets will be available at the door.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Vista students recognized
NEEDLES — An assembly set for the morning of Friday, Oct. 25, recognizes the accomplishments of Vista Colorado Elementary School students.
The assembly begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Needles High School auditorium, when students in grades three through five accept awards. Students in kindergarten through second grade follow at about 9:45 a.m.
Red Ribbon Week observed
NEEDLES — Vista Colorado Elementary School holds Red Ribbon Week observances on Monday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Begun in 1985 the national observance creates awareness of problems related to the use of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs. The school is at 700 Bailey Ave., just off Washington Street.
